A bride caused a huge stir at her wedding as she graced the occasion venue in a majestic manner that guests won't forget in a hurry

In the adorable video, the beautiful bride wearing a spaghetti-like dress was surrounded by bridesmaids with similar outfits

The bridesmaids showered her cash from different angles as she danced while guests could only watch

A bride recreated the Cubana-style at her wedding in the manner in which she graced the special occasion.

The delectable bride showed class as she appeared like a queen gracing an event with her handmaids.

The ladies sure knew the assignment and delivered Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @maxwelljennings

Source: UGC

In a short video shared on Instagram by Maxwell Jennings, the bride could be seen in a spaghetti-like wedding gown as the wedding entrance door is opened for her.

The lady's bridesmaids rained cash on her

In a well-coordinated manner, the lady is followed by equally dressed bridesmaids who complimented her dancing with money.

Guests who didn't see the entrance style coming watched in admiration as the lady dazzled with cool moves.

She is later joined on the floor by her excited hubby.

Watch the video below:

Many people loved the entrance style

@ms.s_marie wrote:

"I be wanting an invite to these weddings soooooo baaaad!!! ❤️"

@dxddy_destoe stated:

"They all look so beautiful and especially her dress "

@shella_destiny remarked:

"God am readyremain someone son to find me oooo."

@jelani_themuse commented:

"Ooh goodness, that gapped smile and her joy with them! Loving it "

@nehsuhh reacted:

"Ahhh she looked absolutely amazing! Her bridesmaids too "

Source: Briefly.co.za