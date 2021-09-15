Britney has deactivated her Instagram to allow herself to fully bask in the bliss of her recent engagement

The pop star got engaged to long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari after a lengthy legal battle with her family

Spears will be taking a break from nearly 34 million followers to pay a bit more attention to her life with her boo but fans are not convinced

Earlier this month Britney Spears announced her engagement to her boyfriend Sam. Just weeks later the singer tweeted that she will be quitting Instagram for a while to place more focus on her love life.

The news of their engagement comes shortly after the icon's father filed to end her 14-year long conservatorship which did not allow her to get married or have more children, reports News24.

The celeb announced her break on Twitter, which read:

"Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon"

The news of her hiatus follows her fiance Asghari's public statement that he will not put himself in a position where he has to compromise his happiness in pursuit of fame, reports IOL.

The fiance said:

"I don’t want to mess with my happiness or mess with my spirit. No fame in the world is worth that"

Considering her previous conservatorship arrangement, fans are not entirely convinced that Britney is making these decisions for herself.

@PisciesInTheZone commented:

"I know this sounds horrible but we have PTSD from “me time” and “all is well” posts.. please just make a live video or something."

@TheBritneyBich added:

"We're not buying it. It's her team who deleted her account cause they didn't like that one post she made abt the conservatorship and now they posted that on her Twitter so we won't be suspicious and who tf deletes their account when taking a break?"

@KatsAreVegans took their analysis further, saying:

"If this was the real Britney it’would’ve said Twitter for iPhone"

Britney Spears’ longtime bae Sam Asghari proposed and she said yes, a long time coming

Briefly News reported that after the engagement, Britney is now doing all that she can to get some normality back in her life and to catch up on the many years she missed.

This is what everyone has been waiting for. Taking to social media in utter shock and happiness, Britney announced her engagement by sharing a clip of her and Sam, showing off her new bling.

The stunning ring was designed by Forever Diamonds NY and sports a four-carat diamond, reported E! News.

Fellow celebs took to the comment section of Britney’s post to congratulate her.

This is everything they had been advocating for.

@parishilton commented:

“Congratulations love!! So happy for you! Welcome to the club!”

@williegomez said:

“Awe you twoooo ❤️ CONGRATS GUYS!!!”

@octaviaspencer gave Britney some legal advice:

“Make him sign a prenup.”

