South Africans are in a serious debate on social media as they look at the use of decorating with pillows

One guy has shared a photo and he’s urging local girls to stop piling up so many pillows on top of their beds and says it’s too much work - the picture has 12 pillows

Some people are joining the conversation and also say it’s too much admin when it is time to go to sleep or early in the morning

A local guy has started a massive debate on social media as he seems to be against the use of so many pillows. The social media account holder is also begging the ladies to stop piling up pillows on top of their beds.

@Luu_Matinjwa dropped a snap on his social media page and his tone seems to depict that a man is tired of the pillows. In the photo, there are 12 pillows on the bed and many locals are now joining the conversation as they share their views.

Some people are now arguing that pillows are helpful when you look to decorate or upgrade the room and to give it a fresh feel.

South Africans are debating about decorating with pillows. Image: @Luu_Matinjwa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Yesimshay said:

“I mean pillows make the look.”

@ChaggaKing said:

“Where's the bed now?? I see a pillow on the table, is this a new fashion or what naah.”

@Hlabanematta said:

“People still use continental pillows?”

@Gumdrop said:

“Decorative towels are an actual it.”

@Don’tcallmeKhadi said:

“You don’t understand how beautiful it is to sleep between pillows.”

@Moagamat5793 said:

“Then why buy a mattress then.”

@Meldymoyo said:

“I have 12 pillows on my bed, you won't even notice they are a lot.”

@Busi_Zwidebu said:

“Yimi lowo can't get over it my 2continental 4 standard pillows, 6 cushions and matching throw.”

@Kelemontle said:

“I have 4 standard pillows and two continental. They are very much useful….All of them.”

@MpuleSenong said:

“My bed has only two normal pillows. I hate many pillows including continental.”

@KeiraI94 said:

“Where’s the chair that’s going to hold all of those while you sleep?”

Source: Briefly.co.za