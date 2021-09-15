Side bae anthem, Nomfusi, defends 'the other woman', in her new single, 'Nomana'

Singer Nomfusi defends side baes in her latest single titled Nomana which she dropped ahead of her album release this coming Friday

The songstress, who usually tours Europe, is preparing to drop her new full project, The Red Stoep

Speaking about Nomana, the artist shared that it speaks to woman who attack 'the other woman' instead of confronting their cheating partners

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nomfusi defends side chicks in her new single Nomana. The song is another lead single to her upcoming album, The Red Stoep.

Nomfusi defends 'the other woman' in her new single 'Nomana'. Image: @nomfusi.sa

Source: Instagram

The singer is preparing to drop the project on Friday, 17 September. She took to social media to promote the album. Nomfusi is not that popular in Mzansi but she has a huge fan base in Europe.

Taking to Instagram, the talented songstress told her fans that the album will finally drop on Friday ahead of her 2021 European tour. She captioned her post:

"Molweni molweni!!!! I am pleased to announce that the album release date is Friday 17 September and I can't wait to share more news this week about this amazing baby am about to give birth to. It has been a long journey. Please look out for more details later on. Liyeza, lifikile icwecwe lam elitsha guys."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to TimesLIVE, the musician slams cheating men in Nomana. She said the track was inspired by people who attack the side dish when a man cheats. She also slammed main chicks for confronting "the other woman" instead of their cheating boos.

Nomfusi opens up about her single 'Iqaqa'

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi songstress Nomfusi has finally returned with her new single Iqaqa. The singer dropped the song on Friday, 25 June. The star shared that the track is taken from an isiXhosa idiom "Iqaqa aliziva kunuka". The idiom means people generally are unable to see or recognise their faults.

In an exclusive Q&A session with Briefly News, the Gqebera-born musician opened up about the inspiration behind the song. Nomfusi shared that she penned the track in the mountains of Austria with her two German band members creating musical beats.

"The song is basically about relationships and it is a fiction story that talks about ones relationship and other relationship in general."

Source: Briefly.co.za