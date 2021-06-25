Exclusive: Singer Nomfusi Opens Up About Inspiration Behind New Single 'Iqaqa'

Songstress Nomfusi dropped a new single titled Iqaqa this Friday, 25 June which addresses some of the issues couples face in their relationships

The singer told Briefly News that she wrote the song when she was in the mountains of Austria with her two German band members

The star revealed that Iqaqa is taken from her upcoming album, adding that she will drop the full project this coming August

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mzansi songstress Nomfusi has finally returned with her new single Iqaqa. The singer dropped the song on Friday, 25 June.

The star shared that the track is taken from an isiXhosa idiom "Iqaqa aliziva kunuka". The idiom means people generally are unable to see or recognise their faults.

Singer Nomfusi has opened up about the inspiration behind her new single, 'Iqaqa'. Image: Supplied by Kwathole Conexion

Source: UGC

In an exclusive Q&A session with Briefly News, the Gqebera-born musician opened up about the inspiration behind the song. Nomfusi shared that she penned the track in the mountains of Austria with her two German band members creating musical beats.

1. Are you only targeting married couples with the song or just couples in general?

"The song is basically about relationships and it is a fiction story that talks about ones relationship and other relationship in general."

2. What kind of challenges were you facing with your hubby at the time you wrote the song?

"Well I actually don't remember the context but the incident was just one of those relationship arguments that led me into even saying Iqaqa aliziva kunuka. Lol."

3. Should fans expect a music video of the song?

"Guess what, the music video and the song dropped today at the same time. We are blessed, it's a double release from me to you during these hard times we are faced with."

4. How has the Covid-19 affected you in terms of working on new music and releasing music?

"I feel Covid was sent to us as artists especially touring artists like me, we are left with limitations and had to adapt. I now cannot travel out of the country as gigs were postponed until they were cancelled. Luckily, I had recorded my album just a day before lockdown was imposed last year."

5. Should we expect an album after this single?

"My album will be released in August and this single, Iqaqa, is taken from the upcoming album."

6. Do you miss performing in front of big crowds due to the pandemic restrictions?

"Everyday I miss being onstage. To me the stage is like my playground, I love and enjoy performing. I have created a series of live small venue shows for July till September here in SA. I will also have a few hybrid shows for my people. Together we are going to win this. I pray that my music keeps you safe and comforts you."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Cassper Nyovest claims 'Siyathandana' is the biggest song in Mzansi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is blowing his own trumpet on social media after the success of his latest single, Siyathandana. Cassper feels that his song is currently the biggest in the country and he really feels that he deserves his flowers for this.

Cassper Nyovest posted a video to Twitter talking about how his skin is currently going through the most but the positive is that he's got such an amazing song.

"Well guys, you can't have it all. Woke up today, I have a huge pimple. So I might not have good skin but I got the biggest song in the country," he said in the footage.

The rapper is fully embracing his Amapiano era and is making the most of it. Cassper thinks he's got good jams and sang the lyrics to the song in the rest of the video.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za