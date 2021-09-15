SAFA's Danny Jordaan to Meet With Infantino to Discuss Club World Cup

Danny Jordaan, the president of SAFA is interested in bringing the FIFA Club World Cup to South Africa in December

The competition is between South Africa and Saudi Arabia, who have also expressed their interest in hosting

Japan withdrew from hosting the tournament because of Covid-19 concerns after the Olympics and Paralympics

Tebogo Motlanthe, the South African Football Association (SAFA) CEO says that the country is interested in hosting the next Club World Cup which is expected to happen in December.

Just last week, FIFA said that Japan would no longer be hosting the tournament because of Covid-19 concerns after hosting the Summer Olympics and Paralympics recently.

Danny Jordaan wants to bring the FIFA Club World Cup to South Africa. Image: Lefty Shivambu - FIFA/FIFA

Motlanthe told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that SAFA President Danny Jordaan will travel to Ethiopia to meet with FIFA officials about hosting the tournament.

"The president [Danny Jordaan] is going to Ethiopia to meet Fifa secretary [Fatma Samoura] and Fifa president [Gianni Infantino]," said Motlanthe.

According to KickOff, the 70-year-old would meet with government officials in order to get government consent and develop a suitable offer to host the event.

South Africa, which notably hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup and has the necessary infrastructure to host a tournament of this scale, will face competition from Saudi Arabia, which has also expressed interest.

If Jordaan is successful in getting the Club World Cup to Mzansi, Mamelodi Sundowns, the reigning DStv Premiership champions, will face Auckland City of New Zealand in the first round.

Chelsea and Al Ahly, winners of the CAF Champions League, have already booked their tickets, while the CONMEBOL, AFC, and CONCACAF champions will be chosen later this year.

