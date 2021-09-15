AmaZulu's Slow Start to the DStv Premiership Campaign Worryingly Continues

AmaZulu have failed to register a win in the DStv Premiership and the results are quite worrying for the Durban outfit

Last season, AmaZulu managed to finish second in the league and bagged themselves a spot in the CAF Champions League

In addition, head coach Benni McCarthy was not happy with the officiating during the match and expressed it

After huffing and puffing to another goalless draw against SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership match in Durban on Tuesday night, AmaZulu are still without a win this season.

After their incredible run to second place last season, a lot is expected of the Durban side this season. However, their start has been concerning, and its fans are beginning to raise suspicions about the campaign's lacklustre start.

Usuthu, as the host team is nicknamed, got off to a better start than their opponents but were unable to make much progress upfront. Despite the hosts' unique entrances into the Matsatsantsa box, the hosts' prospects were slim according to The Citizen.

SowetanLIVE reports that after his team's goalless DStv Premiership tie, AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy criticized the match referees' performance.

McCarthy claimed that the decisions of referee Thando Ndzandzeka and his deputy referees were biased against his club, notably the decision to send Usuthu defender Tercious Malepe to the stands with 17 minutes remaining.

"It was a very physical game where I think the referee couldn't really control the match," McCarthy said.

"It was one-way traffic. Everything was going in favour of one team and the other team was not protected. The frustration grew a bit in the game, the tackles were flying in."

Usuthu, the runners-up from last season, went into their third straight league game without a win after losing 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in their opener and then being held 0-0 at home by Swallows FC.

Benni McCarthy not happy with how the club failed to sign a striker

After AmaZulu's disheartening 0-1 home defeat to Nyasa Big Bullets in the first leg of the Champions League at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, coach Benni McCarthy criticized the club's failure to fulfil his wishes to sign a top-class striker.

Usuthu will face a mountain to climb to stay in the competition in the first round of their inaugural campaign in Africa's premier club competition when they travel to Malawi's Lilongwe for the second leg.

McCarthy was perplexed by the number of chances his players failed to convert in the first leg in Durban and voiced disappointment at AmaZulu's failure to sign a striker according to TimesLIVE.

