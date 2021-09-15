The drama continues within the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the local government elections scheduled for 1 November

This is after some members of the governing party threaten to boycott the ballot due to disagreements over the councillor candidate selection process

Pule Mabe, the ANC's spokesperson, said the failure of members to vote would place communities in a vulnerable situation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The drama continues within the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the local government elections scheduled for 1 November.

This is as some members of the governing party threaten to boycott the ballot. SABC News reported that hundreds gathered outside Luthuli House in protest against the candidate selection process.

The drama continues within the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the local government elections scheduled for 1 November. Image: Wikus de Wet/ AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Members' failure to vote presents a huge problem

The report adds that the members claim the councillor selection process is mired in corruption. The members, Briefly News understands, accused their Provincial List Committees of having erred in aiding them.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Speaking to a media house, Pule Mabe, the ANC's spokesperson, said the failure of members to vote would place communities in a vulnerable situation.

“If you don’t vote in the ward you belong to, you are not spiting the ANC. You're being spiteful towards yourself because the delivery of services done through an ANC councillor impacts your living condition," stated Mabe.

Keen Mzansi social media users reacted to the scenes playing. Chiefly, the court of public opinion zoned in on the well-documented infighting and corruption festering within the party.

ANC tactics questioned as members rebel

Briefly News sorts through the reactions to bring readers the best in the commentary online.

@PhokuMartin said:

"Parties are launching manifestos while ANC is fighting for nominations. They want to be nominated as corrupt councillors."

@MORENA_BARENA wrote:

"They're too focused on purging each other. No interest in job creation, human trafficking, poverty alleviation, GBV, rape and economic growth.

"Their main focus is on fighting each other. If the ANC can't provide for itself, how do we expect them to provide for the country?"

Local government Elections set for Monday, 1 November

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that willing South Africans can start preparing to cast their votes.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has announced the date local government elections will take place.

Speaking at a press briefing, Dlamini-Zuma set the election date for Monday, 1 November, according to SABC News.

The new date will officially be tabled after voter registration weekend which takes place on 20 September.

Source: Briefly.co.za