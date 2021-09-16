A video of government officials unveiling a JoJo tank to an under-resourced community has caused mixed reactions online

While it's unclear where the clip was taken, many South Africans have criticised politicians for failing to provide for the people

Mzansi took to the comments, criticising the politicians for 'patting themselves on the back' so prematurely

A video of a JoJo tank being unveiled in a rural community has Mzansi super triggered. While it remains unclear exactly which part of Southern Africa the video was filmed in, the shocking clip has stirred up some mixed feelings towards the local government.

A video clip of a water tank being delivered to a rural community has South Africans shocked. People want to see the government doing more for their people. Images: @SibsMacd/Twitter

, Twitter user @SibsMacd shared the underwhelming clip.

It seems the community has gathered in celebration of the water tank and a plaque has even been mounted on the big green container.

South Africans really could not believe how little rural communities are expected to receive from the local government, as many people would have liked to see more permanent infrastructure, like taps installed.

Check out some of the disappointed reactions below:

@Prue03351541 said:

"Madness! ANC ke pandemic str8!"

@ktlgmachete said:

"The audacity of accepting the microphone even after just revealing JoJo tank."

@Chris80109155 said:

"This is Botswana, it has nothing to do with ANC."

@OscarMagud said:

"This is painful to watch!"

@Nkosenhle_Sukaz said:

"The problem is these old voters. We must hide their IDs come elections."

@keapholo said:

"The funny thing here is someone asking 'A ena Le metsi' because they know their government can’t be trusted."

@peter80680910 said:

"What is this? That community is really gonna vote for that? Vote for change. #VoteEFF"

@RyanIswani said:

"I find it hard to believe these kinda videos, I always feel like it's a joke, but it's the harsh reality we are faced with!"

Government gives Basic Income Grant the green light despite push-back

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that talks of a Basic Income Grant for South African citizens have intensified in the past few months with some organisations being for the implementation of the grant and others warning that introducing the grant will be bad for the country.

It seems, despite warnings from Finance Minister Enoch Gondogwana that the country's budget is a little tight, the South African government plans to move ahead with the grant.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said in a television interview that the African National Congress has come to the consensus that a basic income grant is necessary for South Africans and they are currently exploring the best ways to implement it, according to Business Tech.

Gungubele stated they are aware of the fiscal challenges South Africa faces, however, the ruling party says these challenges should not stop them from trying to find a way to implement the grant.

Gungubele added that cabinet ministers will still need to meet and discuss whether the grant will be given to households or individuals.

Basic Income Grant necessary to combat inequality in South Africa

Brett Herron, a member of the Western Cape provincial legislature says the implementation of a Basic Income Grant will South Africa deal with inequality and help those affected by the high unemployment rate, reports the Daily Maverick.

Herron explains that South Africa's economy does not have the means to produce enough employment for all citizens.

He further explains that the implementation of the grant is crucial for the sustainability of the country's constitutional democracy on a moral, social and historical level.

