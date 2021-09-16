Social media is gushing over a 105-year-old grandpa who celebrated his birthday last week

The post has thousands of comments and likes that keep growing even though it was shared a week ago

His granddaughter, Yvonne Lwandle Baloyi, posted a message on Facebook and it caught the attention of users from around Mzansi

They say the average human lives for 79 years, so when a grandpa celebrated his 105th birthday last week, social media was ablaze with an outpouring of love and respect for this superhuman madala.

A birthday message for a madala's 105th birthday has Mzansi gushing over this dapper grandpa. Image: @Yvonne Lwandle Baloyi / Facebook

Source: Facebook

His granddaughter, Yvonne Lwandle Baloyi, posted in Facebook's #ImStaying group wishing him a happy birthday on 10 September. At the time of publishing, the post had received close to 7 000 reactions, 1 500 comments and 40 shares. The numbers continue to grow every day.

Briefly News selected some of the latest comments that will leave you with a warm feeling in your heart and a big smile on your face.

Mpumi Tshabalala:

"He looks 80-something. God bless him even more, happy birthday Mkhulu. We love you so much."

Joan Gourrah-Muller:

"Blessings on your birthday, tata’mkulu! Yvonne, you are blessed beyond measure."

Connie Ibbetson-kennedy:

"Happy birthday Grandpa Baba. Congratulations, you're simply amazing. God bless you forever."

St'Patrick Bali Mhlanga

"How I wish I had such a privilege of being with someone who's that old and able to talk. I'd learn a lot from that person, a wisdom that comes from such a human being is priceless, please take care of that precious soul and realise your blessing. Happy birthday to Grandpa."

Source: Briefly.co.za