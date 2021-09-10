Halala: Grandpa Turns 105, Mzansi Wishes Him a Very Happy Birthday

A local lady took to Facebook to share the amazing news that her grandfather was celebrating his 105th birthday

She shared a picture of the birthday boy in the #ImStaying group and got a huge response

Social media users took the opportunity to wish the old man a very happy birthday

Yvonne Lwandle Baloyi took to the internet to wish her grandfather a happy 105th birthday.

She shared a picture of the birthday boy and captioned it with the following message:

"Happiest birthday to my Grandpa, his turning 105 today, God we thank you ."

Yvonne Lwandle Baloyi took to social media to celebrate her grandad's 105th birthday. Photo credit: @Yvonne Lwandle Baloyi

Source: Facebook

Social media users took to the comment section to wish him a happy birthday

Vilma Picinich

Many Happy Returns of the day, you are surely blessed. May you have a very special birthday surrounded by your family and friends ❤

Vusi Hadebe:

"Happy blessed Birthday happy special day grandpa "

Cheryl Ann Maartens:

"Happy Birthday to your grandfather and many more years to come.

What a wonderful age. "

Thereasa Dunn:

"Happy Birthdayto your grandpa God bless you. Wow-what a blessings enjoy."

Lindy Shirries:

"Wow!! He is not ageing. Wow super shocked and impressed. I am so sure he wasn’t eating braai pack. Happy Birthday."

Source: Briefly.co.za