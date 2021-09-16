Analysis: Kaizer Chiefs Signed Lots of Players, but a Striker Is Needed

Briefly News provides an analysis on how Kaizer Chiefs' woes might continue because of their lack of striking options. Samir Nurkovic has been misfiring and only a few goals have come from the attack. It appears that Amakhosi still have work to do in their squad.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs went into overdrive during the transfer window and decided to sign a lot of players. This was because they had suffered a transfer ban previously and weren't able to recruit new stars to their team.

Kaizer Chiefs signed a lot of players in the last transfer window and this led many to believe that the Soweto club would go back to being great. They've had an unconvincing start to the season and have been lacking in their attack.

The lack of striking options for Kaizer Chiefs might cost them in the DStv Premiership. Image: @KickOffMagazine

Source: Twitter

Keagan Dolly, Khama Billiat and Samir Nurkovic form the front three and as it stands, Nurkovic has been out of form for a very long time. Last season, the Serbian only scored three goals and is yet to score in this campaign. But he still gets a start from coach Stuart Baxter.

Goal reports that former Kaizer Chiefs striker Robson Muchichwa believes the Soweto giants may come to regret not signing a striker ahead of the current season.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“When we speak of quality, Chiefs are lacking quality because in attack is where you need to see quality players,” Muchichwa said to KickOff.

"It’s not that Nurkovic is a bad striker, but we just need one or two strikers as he needs competition. For me, they've made a mistake by not signing another quality striker to compete with Nurkovic."

The pressure is rising on the Serb, who is in charge of an offensive partnership that has only scored two goals, one each from Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker.

Junior Khanye wants Samir Nurkovic to be put on the transfer list

Briefly News previously reported that Junior Khanye, a former Kaizer Chiefs winger, believes coach Stuart Baxter should dismiss Samir Nurkovic, while Benedict Vilakazi, a former Orlando Pirates player, believes the Serb should no longer play for the club.

So far this season, the striker has appeared in three Premier Soccer League matches and one MTN8 encounter, but he has failed to score, which has drawn criticism from previous footballers.

The latest outcry against the Serb came after Chiefs were defeated 2-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in a league encounter on Sunday according to Goal. If Khanye were Baxter, he would simply let him go, he told iDiski TV.

Source: Briefly.co.za