South Africans are sharing their funny comments to a post by a 20-year-old guy who needs help to find a property buyer

Mpho Botha is a real estate agent and says he has a property valued to the tune of R18 million but he seems to be struggling to find a buyer

He is now asking social media followers to help and he is also promising a 60% commission fee, however people are sceptical

A 20-year-old real estate agent says he managed to bag his first listing, which sold for a whopping R18 million, and he is begging Mzansi to help him. Mpho Botha says he would like to find a buyer for the upmarket property and South Africans are now reacting to the viral post.

Briefly News naturally headed to the comments section to pick up a few funny reactions from the Twitter post. The account holder even promised a 60% commission.

Mpho wrote on the social networking application:

“Guys this was the first listing I ever got as an agent at 20 years of age for R18 million. Please help me sell it, my buyer could be on your timeline.”

Mpho Botha is pleading with Mzansi to help him sell a property. Image: @MphoBotha_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Smith_Tshepi said:

“Nna ke tshwere R18, nkae patela ka instalment if go sharp.”

@NduduzoNdima said:

“Am interested but I'll give you R350 pm pls tuh I need that soft life.”

@AskMshengu said:

“You should also try to find your buyer at golf courses/country clubs and art galleries.”

@Malomanye said:

“What the heck? R18 bar for what? That mbedo… I know I don’t have R18 bars but even if I had, never.”

@ThickNack said:

“So does this mean I can advertise on his behalf?”

@BrianaWillemse said:

“I guess a little healthy competition is good. Buy it, so we can spend our weekends debating on who has a better view and from what angle.”

@Nepsta_ said:

“Most of the time buyers for such assets never wanna be seen or known to have such purchase power.”

@MphoBotha said:

“True but it’s a unique sale and you have used every platform you have.”

@Enhle_Intombi said:

“How much is the finder's fee?”

