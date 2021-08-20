"Congrats": Female Property Developer Shows Off Whip While Hard at Work on Site

A stunning South African woman who is a property developer took to social media to display her car and a house she is building

@LondonLeeBae is really busy at work and her photo is loved by her Twitter followers, plus the reactions indicate that they are inspired by her progress

The beautiful woman drives a 4x4 as she is building a big house around Johannesburg and her bio suggests is a director

One proud and ambitious property developer is a hit among her social media followers after displaying a photo busy with her duties. The stunning woman also uploaded a beautiful 4x4 vehicle and Mzansi is impressed.

@LondonLeeBae dropped a hot picture of her off-road vehicle and a house she is still developing. According to her bio, it refers to her as a boss lady, director and developer. Looking at the related tweets from her page, the ambitious woman is busy developing a number of properties in and around Johannesburg.

South Africans are seriously in love with her hustle and Briefly News looks at the reactions from her inspiring post. At the same time, some people are already looking to buy or rent her properties.

Another property developer is receiving good reactions on social media. Image: @LondonLeeBae/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@perhapsIloveu said:

“Iyangena kodwa lemoto la.”

@FatherofSleep said:

"Boss wheels for a boss lady... Make me your online hubby @LondonLeeBae.”

@Thabo09 said:

“Yeah your products are beautiful. We need to talk. Care sharing your email address via DM.”

@Sibozanelo said:

“Gorgeous.”

@KunaniCool said:

“This is beautiful.”

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

“Congratulations.”

@LwandleMKH said:

“Where is this? It’s beautiful.”

@KeithNele said:

“Beautiful... I'm going to need your services soon.”

Source: Briefly.co.za