A young South African lady from KZN reminisced about the good old days and remembered her late mother’s sacrifices

The woman, Siphe Mncube opened up about the kind of person her mom was in a now-viral TikTok post

Social media users were stunned to learn that the good-hearted lady had departed and left warm messages in the comments

Losing a parent or anyone close to you is by far one of the most painful experiences one could go through.

One South African lady proved this to be true after going down memory lane and remembering her late mother.

SA comforts lady reminiscing about late mom on TikTok

A young South African lady, Siphe Mncube, went down memory lane and remembered her wonderful late mother. Mncube thought of all the times her mom showed her unconditional love, but there’s one event that she’ll always cherish forever.

Whenever Siphe travelled from Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal during university breaks, her mother would stay up all night waiting for her. The mom then travelled to town where her daughter’s bus would deliver her no matter what time it was.

At some point, the mom waited for Siphe until 3 am, refusing to sleep until she made sure her daughter made it home safely. In a series of emotional photos, Mcube shared her story and ended off by saying:

“That pretty much sums up the kind of woman my mom was.”

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi emotional after lady reminisces about late mom

Social media users were pained by the news of the mom’s passing and left comforting words for Siphe in the comments:

@Rinavhomudzimu 🫀🤍✝️ was heartbroken:

“The story didn’t end the way I wanted it to. I am so sorry.”

@__1963__ decided:

“Mothers should live forever.”

@Vee. Lexy💐 explained.

“My mom still does this. These people don't deserve to die honestly, I'm so sorry about your mom.”

@KandiceC🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 shared:

“My dad would do anything for his children, took me to every interview I had and waited without complaining, I miss him every day, all the time.”

@Buttercup wrote:

“I wasn’t ready for the last slide.”

@mvula_consortium commented:

“Mine would also call me when I left home in EC to Cape Town, if I left at 3 am she would call until I arrived in Cape Town. Cautioning me to drive safely and slowly. Now I have nobody to call me.”

@Katlego Molefe comforted the lady:

“Oh, I’m so sorry love.”

