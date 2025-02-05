Jonathan Groff's relationship: past romances and current partner

Jonathan Groff's relationship status has been a topic of interest since he came out as gay. He has been in the entertainment industry since 2005 and is renowned for popular films such as Frozen, Hamilton and Spring Awakening. Is the actor dating anyone, and who has he dated in the past?

Jonathan at the opening of Between Riverside and Crazy (L). Groff during the Universal Pictures' "Knock At The Cabin" World Premiere (R). Photo: Bruce Glikas, Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jonathan Groff is allegedly single as of 2025.

as of 2025. He has been in a relationship with Gavin Creel , Zachary Quinto and Corey Baker .

, and . The American actor came out as gay in 2009 during the National Equality March.

during the National Equality March. His best friend Lea Michele had a crush on him before coming out as gay.

Is Jonathan Groff dating?

The American actor is not dating. According to an interview with Out Magazine in May 2024, Jonathan said he is single and has been for a couple of years. He, however, said that he was ready for anything even the possibility of a relationship.

I've been single now for a couple of years and I'm feeling ready and open for anything. If that's continuing with that, if that's a relationship, I'm cool with that.

Top five facts about Jonathan Groff. Photo: Photo: Jenny Anderson (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jonathan Groff's relationships and dating history

The actor has been romantically linked to notable individuals over the years and has publicly confirmed some of the relationships. Below are details about Jonathan Groff's dating history:

Mysterious man (before 2009)

The American actor dated a mysterious man for three and a half years. The two shared a room but dated secretly because at that time he had not come out about his sexuality. Jonathan kept a journal about his daily events but realized that he never mentioned his boyfriend in it because he was afraid someone might read it.

According to an interview with Four Two Nine, Jonathan broke up with him after telling his family about his sexuality. However, he did not mention his then-boyfriend's name to anyone.

I've always kept a journal. I realized I had never once journaled about my boyfriend, and I had been in a relationship with him for three and a half years. I wouldn't write about it in my journal because I was afraid somebody might read it. I went home and came out to my family first. And then my friends. Then I broke up with that boyfriend and moved out of the apartment we were sharing as roommates.

Gavin Creel (2009-2010)

Gavin Creel and Jonathan Groff attend the National Equality March on October 11, 2009, in Washington, DC. Photo: Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gavin Creel was an American actor and singer known for his work in musical theatres. He played notable roles in films such as The Ceiling Fan, She Loves Me and Eloise at the Plaza. Jonathan Groff and Gavin Creel dated from 2009 to 2010.

The two were first spotted together in October 2009 when Gavin took Jonathan to the National Equality March in Washington, DC. This was the same day Jonathan had come out as gay. As per Broadway Buzz, the actor said that Gavin changed his life in so many ways. He inspired him and gave him the strength to come out as gay.

He changed my life in so many ways, that being one of them. I was in love, and we were in DC, and it just made sense.

Zachary Quinto (2010-2013)

Zachary Quinto (L) and Jonathan Groff during the 2017 GQ Men of the Year party at Chateau Marmont on 7 December 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Zachary Quinto is an American actor best known for his role as Sylar in the science fiction drama series, Heroes. He is known for other films like Brilliant Minds, American Horror Story and Adult Best Friends.

Zachary Quinto was Jonathan Groff’s boyfriend for nearly three years. The two started dating in 2010 and confirmed their relationship in September 2013. They broke up amicably in 2013. As per the US Weekly, they separated because of their busy work schedules.

The two are still best friends despite their breakup. On 2 May 2023, they were spotted going for a walk in the streets of New York City. That was not the first time they had been seen together. As per E Online, Zachary paid a visit to Jonathan backstage during a performance of his Broadway show, Hamilton, in 2015.

Corey Baker (2018-2020)

Jonathan Groff (L) and his ex-boyfriend, Corey Baker (R). Photo: @corebakerdance on X (Twitter) and @jonathandaily on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Corey Baker is a New Zealand creative director, choreographer, filmmaker and former dancer. He is known for the dance films, Blown for the BBC and Leaders of a New Regime which focuses on climate change. The filmmaker started dating Jonathan in 2018 after they met while teaching at the Christchurch International Musical Theatre Summer School.

Are Jonathan Groff and Corey Baker still together?

Corey Baker is no longer Jonathan Groff’s partner. The two ended their relationship in 2020. However, neither of the two gave a reason for their break-up.

Did Lea Michele have a crush on Jonathan Groff?

The American actress had feelings for Jonathan before he came out as gay. According to People, Lea Michele started to fall for Jonathan, who was her love interest in the Tony Award-winning Broadway show.

Felt like I had to take him under my wing. But then I fell in love with him in more ways than one.

Lea confessed her feelings for him at a party. However, looking at his reaction, she knew about his sexuality. The actress understood and never asked him about his sexuality again, and they kept their friendship.

Finally, I cornered him at a party, and I said to him, 'Why don't you love me? Just love me. Why can't you love me? Date me. Love me.' And I just saw this look in his eyes, and in that moment, I knew…And I never asked him again about his sexuality and it was sort of this… I think he felt safe with me because he knew that I knew and that we could be best friends.

Are Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff still friends?

Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele during the premiere of "Spring Awakening: Those You've Known" at Florence Gould Hall on 25 April 2022 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele are still friends. The famous actress has been friends with Jonathan for a long time, even before Jonathan came out as gay. According to Glamour, Lea Michele said that they grew closer after they left the Broadway musical.

Jonathan and I became so close. We were so intertwined… We had to be in love, and it just so happened that we met to do this show, but I feel like we would've met some way or another in life. Because we were meant to be in each other's lives.

The two are still friends today. They spend time together and share photos of themselves on social media. On 17 December 2023, Lea Michele posted a photo of her and Jonathan and wrote the following caption.

Soaking in some quality best-friend time before the New Year!

FAQs

Is Jonathan Groff married? The actor is not married and does not have a husband.

The actor is not married and does not have a husband. Did Gavin Creel date Jonathan Groff? They dated and their relationship lasted from 2009 to 2010.

Much of the public interest regarding Jonathan Groff's relationship history is because of his fame in the entertainment industry. He has dated popular men in the entertainment industry like Gavin Creel and Zachary Quinto.

READ ALSO: Is Holly Rowe married? A look into her romantic life and choices

Briefly.co.za published an article about Holly Rowe's romantic life. She is an American journalist known for sports reporting.

Holly Rowe has worked for ESPN since 1998 where she covers a wide range of sports. Inevitably, there is significant interest in her personal life.

Source: Briefly News