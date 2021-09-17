Keagan Dolly Is Certain That Kaizer Chiefs Will Start Going on a Good Run Soon

Kaizer Chiefs new signing Keagan Dolly spoke to the media about what to expect from the team next. The club has only registered one win in the league and more was expected since they have signed a number of new players.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Briefly News unpacks Dolly's comments and it seems as though the midfielder still has high hopes about the new season.

Keagan Dolly seems to be optimistic about Kaizer Chiefs and thinks that they will be up and running soon. Amakhosi have not had a convincing start to the season, despite recruiting a number of players and Dolly was one of them.

The signing of Keagan Dolly excited the Amakhosi faithful and many thought that it would mean better days. However, after only having one win in the DStv Premiership so far, patience is starting to wear thin.

Keagan Dolly has told the media that he knows Kaizer Chiefs will improve their run soon. Image: @dolly_keagan07

Source: Twitter

Speaking to the media, Dolly gave his thoughts about the new season and how they have managed to start so far. The questions were burning but Dolly kept his cool and let everyone know that there's not a reason to despair yet.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I think so far so good. Although we would've liked to win all the games we played so far. But I think it's a work in progress for us. Since I got here, you can see the team is willing to work hard," he said.

"You can see that on match days we are willing to stick to our game plan and do what the coach wants us to do. I think with all the games, we are creating chances but we just need to convert those chances," he added.

Kaizer Chiefs have managed to create a lot of chances in games but it seems as though the strikers are not finishing them. Dolly, however, is optimistic that the team will improve in the coming days.

Analysis: Kaizer Chiefs might need to sign another striker

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs went into overdrive during the transfer window and decided to sign a lot of players. This was because they had suffered a transfer ban previously and weren't able to recruit new stars to their team.

Kaizer Chiefs signed a lot of players in the last transfer window and this led many to believe that the Soweto club would go back to being great. They've had an unconvincing start to the season and have been lacking in their attack.

Keagan Dolly, Khama Billiat and Samir Nurkovic form the front three and as it stands, Nurkovic has been out of form for a very long time. Last season, the Serbian only scored three goals and is yet to score in this campaign. But he still gets a start from coach Stuart Baxter.

Source: Briefly.co.za