Stuart Baxter not giving up on Samir Nurkovic, insists on playing the striker

Stuart Baxter is convinced that Samir Nurkovic is going through a bad spell but he will come back once again

Nurkovic hasn't scored since the beginning of the season and this is starting to become a worry because goals are needed

The Serbian striker will be playing against Royal AM over the weekend and all eyes will be on him on the day

Stuart Baxter, the coach of Kaizer Chiefs, has made a compelling case for keeping off-form attacker Samir Nurkovic on the left-wing.

The 29-year-old Serbian striker has primarily played as a winger this season, with Baxter preferring to employ Khama Billiat as a false No 9 instead. Nurkovic, he claims, is more suited for the advanced role on the left side.

Stuart Baxter insists that Samir Nurkovic will find his feet soon.

Source: Twitter

“The fans are not interested too much in the false nines and the inverted full-backs... they’re not too interested in that. They want to see results and I think when a result is a disappointing one, a lot of questions are asked on how I set up the team," said Baxter according to SowetanLIVE.

Baxter told the media ahead of Saturday's DStv Premiership match between the Glamour Boys and Royal AM that every striker goes through slumps without scoring goals.

"I think yes absolutely, Samir is not necessarily in a crisis, but he is a striker who lives and has lived for the whole of his career with goals as the gold standard," said Baxter according to News24.

Despite appearing in all four of Amakhosi's games in the 2021/22 season, he last scored for the club in the CAF Champions League against Wydad AC. On Sunday, though, the 28-year-old is set to receive another taste of action.

"We can talk to him and reassure him and give him another run," said Baxter.

Njabulo Ngcobo's camp is unhappy with the lack of playing time

In other Kaizer Chiefs news, Briefly News reported that Njabulo Ngcobo's agent, King Ngubane, has acknowledged the defender is unhappy at Kaizer Chiefs, fearing he could lose his Bafana Bafana spot due to a lack of game time.

Ngcobo, the reigning DStv Premiership Defender of the Season, was expected to waltz into the starting XI when he joined Chiefs from Swallows at the start of the season.

The 27-year-old centre-back, though, has yet to appear in a game, with Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso favoured ahead of him, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

