Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo is apparently not happy with the lack of playing time at his new Soweto club

Ngcobo was crowned the Defender of the Season last time out and many thought he would easily cruise into the team

Ngcobo's agent, King Ngubane, has expressed his disappointment with his player not getting a chance to shine

Njabulo Ngcobo's agent, King Ngubane, has acknowledged the defender is unhappy at Kaizer Chiefs, fearing he could lose his Bafana Bafana spot due to a lack of game time.

Ngcobo, the reigning DStv Premiership Defender of the Season, was expected to waltz into the starting XI when he joined Chiefs from Swallows at the start of the season.

The 27-year-old centre-back, though, has yet to appear in a game, with Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso favoured ahead of him, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

Ngubane, who facilitated Ngcobo's transfer from the Birds' Nest to Naturena, has stated that his client is upset that coach Stuart Baxter has not given him a chance. When asked about this almost two weeks ago, Baxter stated Ngcobo would get his shot in approximately a month.

The Citizen reports, however, with Amakhosi's defensive flaws continuing to be their Achilles heel, cries for Ngcobo have become louder.

"Every player wants to play, so automatically when he’s not playing he can’t be happy. He’s the Defender of the Season… he wants to play for Bafana, so if he doesn’t get a chance to play at Chiefs, it is going to be difficult to get Bafana call-ups going forward," said Ngubane.

Despite this, Ngubane remains optimistic. Ngcobo will get his chance at Chiefs soon, especially with Amakhosi surrendering goals. So far, the Chiefs have conceded five goals in four games throughout the MTN8 and the league.

