Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Spotted Wearing Orlando Pirates Jersey: "Once, Always"

Orlando Pirates seem to have gained a new supporter in Ian Wright who is an Arsenal legend and pundit for TV

Wright took to social media to show off the drip he's serving in the Orlando Pirates jersey, fit for a king like he is

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section to show the former player some love and talk SA football

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ian Wright, who is known for his iconic time at Arsenal has been spotted supporting South African football. It looks like Wright's favourite team in Mzansi is Orlando Pirates and the fans are loving the drip.

Wright was spotted wearing a stylish Orlando Pirates jersey and captioned the post:

"Once Always @orlandopirates."

Check out the post below:

The former footballer made it clear that he's an Orlando Pirates fan and Mzansi social media users are loving it. They took to the comments section to show the former Arsenal man some love.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out some of the reactions from social media below:

@angamjuniorr said:

"Are you not related to Coach Mandla Ncikazi?"

@Jonatha35301534 commented:

"The Buccaneers got drip, drip is forever at the Buccaneers."

@Msigi_Emotion said:

"So you adding Pirates on top of Arsenal burden…"

@ngobulane commented:

"You are the man. You'll never go wrong with Sea Robbers."

@Jozicelt said:

"Decent SA team, Ian, but you really should be wearing a Bloemfontein Celtic shirt, you looked good in the Hoops."

Ian Wright is clearly a big fan of the South African team, Orlando Pirates. Image: @IanWright0

Source: Twitter

Doctor Khumalo partners with sports brand and shows the drip

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that probably one of Mzansi's most favourite former footballers, Doctor Khumalo is showing the public that he's still got it.

Khumalo has recently joined up with a top brand in world football and he's serving major looks with the outfits set out for him. Doctor Khumalo is currently an analyst for SABC Sport and he is a Bafana Bafana legend.

Taking to social media, Khumalo posted a slideshow of all the outfits and Mzansi is loving the major swag. A lot of sportsmen have been partnering up with big brands in order to secure a bigger cheque for themselves.

It seems like Khumalo has jumped on the bandwagon but the positive news is that it really suits him.

Source: Briefly.co.za