Tennis Legend Boris Becker Reflects on Winning Wimbledon Title at 17

Tennis legend Boris Becker has looked back at his career, including memories of his famous Wimbledon glory when he was just 17 in 1985.

Becker also speaks about his memorable Wimbledon win back in 1985 as a 17-year-old, explaining how it changed his life

At the same time, Becker also compared the current crop of players against legends such as Rod Laver and John McEnroe

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Tennis legend Boris Becker has looked back at his career, including memories of his famous glory in the Wimbledon Cup when he was just 17 in 1985. Becker also shares simple advice to up-and-coming tennis players, saying it’s not easy to win a top title such as Wimbledon.

According to a press release shared by SplashPR with Briefly News, the retired top tenner also chooses his favourite as far as the greatest player in Puma’s Only See Great Campaign. The Puma ambassador speaks about what it takes to lift one of the top prizes in the game.

Tennis legend Boris Becker has shared advice with the youth. image: @SpalshPR/Supplied

Source: UGC

Boris Becker shares his memories of Wimbledon glory

Becker became the Wimbledon champion in 1985 by becoming the first unseeded player to win Wimbledon. In the wake of his Wimbledon victory, Becker said it was his passion for the sport and his competitive nature that kept him going to win a total of six Grand Slam titles. He told SplashPR:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Having match point at Wimbledon 1, I felt something is different now. I felt if I win that point, my life will definitely change and when I hit the serve and won, people looked at me differently. From my parents to everybody else, they had a different look when they saw me and that’s when I knew my life had changed.

“When you win so much at such an early age, the question is: Where is the motivation? Where is the reason to get up again the next week, the next year? For me it was always the passion for my sport. I love tennis and I love the competition.”

Looking at the current three players on the ATP Tour who have bagged 20 Grand Slam titles, the retired star says admits it’s impossible to say whether they are the greatest players of all time. He added:

“I find it hard to say Djokovic, Federer or Nadal were better than Laver, McEnroe or Borg. I would have loved them to compete against each other, having Nadal play Borg with a wooden racket on clay, or have McEnroe play Federer on grass with the same tools.”

According to the release, the idea behind the Puma Only See Great campaign was inspired by cultural icon, entrepreneur and philanthropist Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter.

Becker also shared a piece of advice with the youth and budding players, saying winning a Grand Slam is not easy. He concluded:

“Winning one Grand Slam is very difficult, winning three of them is very difficult, winning five or more, just a few players in the history of tennis have done that. We have three players who have won twenty each – Djokovic, Federer, Nadal –that level is very difficult to reach for any young player.

"They should not think about that, they should think about their own game, their own form. Again, what I said earlier just try to be the best you can be, because there is nothing else you can do.”

'King Richard': Will Smith plays the role of Serena & Venus Williams' dad in the new movie

In a tennis-related article, Briefly News published that the official trailer for King Richard has been released. Will Smith portrays the character of King Richard in the movie about Serena and Venus Williams' pops.

The film based on a true story is set to hit cinemas on 19 November. It tells the story of the tennis superstars' dad from the time his daughters were young and at school and how he inspired them to become who they are today.

The trailer of the movie was shared by @chuuzus on Twitter on Wednesday, 28 July.

Source: Briefly.co.za