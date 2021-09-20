Why Chelsea Keeper Edouard Mendy Missed Tottenham Premier League Cracker

Thomas Tuchel turned to Kepa Arriazabalaga to man the net during Chelsea's trip to Tottenham

Edouard Mendy was expected to take his place between the sticks but missed the clash

Tuchel has now divulged the Senegal international picked a knock and failed to recover in time

Kepa managed to keep a clean sheet during the encounter as the Blues won 3-0

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up about Edouard Mendy's conspicuous absence during their Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

Mendy was almost certain to start in goal for the Blues during their trip to Tottenham for the London derby on Sunday, September 19.

Source: Getty Images

However, the Senegalese was nowhere to be seen, with Kepa Arrizabalaga stepping in.

Tuchel has now confirmed Mendy, who is Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper missed the clash due to a knock.

"Edou got a huge hit, we tried everything in the last days but he never felt fully comfortable in diving," said Tuchel before the match.

Metro UK reports the former Rennes shot-stopper was involved in a collision during his side's 1-0 narrow win over Zenit St. Petersburg in the Champions League last Tuesday.

However, Kepa filled in Mendy's void perfectly, with the Spaniard keeping a clean sheet as the Blues went on to secure a huge 3-0 win away from home.

Chelsea goes top

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League meeting saw the Blues continue with their fine run of results.

The west Londoners punished the hosts for their failure to capitalise on their goalscoring chances to secure a vital win away from home.

Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger scored a goal apiece in the second half of the encounter to help their side bag the three points.

