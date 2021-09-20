In just one weekend, Twitter user Neo was able to give her home a shining new upgrade by painting her garage

With only a few hundred bucks and three hours on the clock, Neo was able to give her home some major curb appeal

It was a team effort with the little ones showing initiative and putting in the elbow grease to get the work done

Twitter user Neo spent the weekend in a very productive and resourceful way. She put a few hundred bucks to good use by upgrading her home with improvements to her garage. The before-and-after pictures show that it doesn't take a lot of money to transform parts of your home and make it look professionally done.

A DIY queen took to Twitter to show us what can be done with R350, three hours on the weekend and loads of resourcefulness. Image: @ChichiTNel/Twitter

Source: Twitter

All she needed was R350 and three hours to paint her garage doors a striking maroon colour. Before this shiny new coat, the doors needed a little TLC to boost the exterior look. Now, Neo's home has curb appeal and is sure to stand out in the neighbourhood.

Take a look at the post for yourself:

In the picture, we see it was a team effort with the little ones showing initiative and demonstrating hard work. The comments are short and sweet yet encouraging. These are few responses it received shortly after it was posted:

@ngarendiiwe:

"I've been taking notes. You even DIY so perfectly."

@mudaurolls

"Very beautiful."

@mikovher_19

"Beautiful project."

@matumba5

"Job well done."

Halala: Young woman starts sustainable farming business, inspires Mzansi

In related news, Briefly News previously reported on another resourceful women who dazzled Mzansi with her up-and-coming seed business. The inspiring businesswoman has created packaging for her products from recycled paper, which makes the seedlings totally eco-friendly.

Heading online, local business page @KasiEconomy shared her story.

"Meet @lerat0_ founder of @LinaleliC a company that retails SEED paper products, once planted the paper grows into flowers, herbs or veggies. The paper is RECYCLED and embedded with seeds. The paper is great for, business card, flyer, bookmark etc," they captioned the post.

South African social media users were left awe-struck. Many wanted to know exactly how they could get their hands on a pack of the cool seeds.

Check out some of the comments below:

@macsleem said:

"When will it go global? We need it in Kenya."

@T_Daniel__ said:

"Nice invention, love it."

@uZweli said:

"Interesting..."

@ElizePietersen said:

"Absolutely amazing!"

@NmabokelaNonoza said:

"Women are doing amazing things hey."

@LooAfrique said:

"This is brilliant... These can make perfect gift cards. #comeyearendfunction"

Source: Briefly.co.za