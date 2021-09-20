Chris Rock has caught the horrible coronavirus and is now certain that the vaccine is a must for everyone

Taking to social media to let his people know that he’s got it, Chris urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible

Chris’ post had many sharing their coronavirus stories, some for the vaccine and others totally against it

American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer and director Chris Rock has caught the dreaded coronavirus, reported Complex. Time to get vaccinated, peeps!

Chris Rock revealed on Twitter that he's been diagnosed with Covid 19. He also urged anyone who hasn't yet gotten vaccinated to do so.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media after having felt all the rona feels, Chris made it known that he is coronavirus positive and he does not recommend it. Chris is pro-vaccine as he feels it is better than getting the virus.

Chris posted:

“Hey guys I just found out I have Covid, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

Seeing Chris’ post, many fans and fellow celebs shared their views on getting vaccinated. The whole coronavirus vaccine is a touchy topic that has caused many debates globally.

@TessK explained her post-vax covid situation:

“I was vaccinated and got it from my (too young to be vaxed) son. He was fine, I was coughing so hard my chest hurt. This Delta variant is no joke. I'm positive the vaccine is the only reason I wasn't on a ventilator.”

@joffiecakes is all for the vaccine:

“I’m vaxxed. I got Delta. I’m fine now. The vaccine may have saved my life.”

@susan52132641’s had it twice:

“I had it twice, once before vaccine was available, and once after fully vaxxed. I was really sick both times, but fortunately didn't have to be hospitalised. I am getting booster asap. It's terrible. Hope you get well soon.”

@olakunle1900 is not feeling it:

@RickLeventhal called Chris out:

