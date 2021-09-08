A man has revealed the burning desire and challenge he has set out to achieve before kicking the bucket

62-year-old Mallam Sani Muazu said he doesn't know how to say the alphabets, having never seen the four walls of any educational establishment

While lamenting how being an illiterate has denied him many things, Sani expressed his readiness to jump on any free adult education opportunity

A man, Mallam Sani Muazu, has cried out that he wants to be educated before going to the great beyond.

According to BBC News Pidgin, the 62-year-old has never been to school or acquired education in any form and as such, cannot even say the alphabet correctly.

A man at the age of 62 never attended school in his life and now says he wants to learn the alphabet before he dies. Image: @bbcnewspidgin, blog.unicef

Captured with a book and pen, Sani expressed sadness that being uneducated has robbed him of so many opportunities. Sani added that despite owning a mobile phone, he cannot use it properly because of not being educated at all.

The sexagenarian said he has seen the benefits of being educated in the lives of his childhood friends who went to school. Sani expressed willingness to embrace any available adult education opportunity that would come his way.

