Njabulo Ngcobo was finally given a debut for Kaizer Chiefs but it could be because of the questions being asked

Stuart Baxter says that the noise from the media and fans does not help the player at all when it comes to his form

Brandon Petersen also had his debut for Kaizer Chiefs but it was not a great one after losing 1-4 to Royal AM at home

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says that the constant asking about Njabulo Ngcobo's absence from the starting lineup does not help the player at all. After leaving Ngcobo out, Baxter finally handed the former Swallows man a start.

Unfortunately, Ngcobo did not have a debut he would want to remember after Chiefs were hammered 4-1 by Royal AM. Baxter says that although the result did not go as they wanted, Ngcobo fit well into his plans.

"I've been saying all along he's got to get used to his teammates, he's got to get used to the way we play, he's got to accommodate our build-up play with his own qualities," said Baxter according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

Brandon Petersen also had his debut on the day between the sticks and Baxter did not blame him for the four goals that were conceded. He said that it was not his goalkeeping that was the problem but the defense at large was the issue.

"I thought his distribution was good in the first half and his calmness was quite good but whenever he had to make a save, it was almost a last-ditched save," Baxter said as quoted by KickOff.

The coach highlighted that mistakes were made during the match but he did not want to shift blame onto the debutants. Their next encounter in the DStv Premiership will be against Marumo Gallants.

