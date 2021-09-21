Gomolemo Sedumedi has started her journey in the corporate world and can't wait to grow in the role

She will be working at the international company, Smollan, in the Communications and Culture division

She shared the news on LinkedIn and received messages of congratulations from many of her connections

Gomolemo Sedumedi is putting her BCom Degree in Industrial Psychology to good use after she secured a coveted position in the international commerce solutions company, Smollan.

She shared the good news on LinkedIn in a grateful post where she thanked her LinkedIn connections who helped her with career guidance tips and alerted her to available job posts.

Gomolemo Sedumedi is embarking on a new chapter in life by taking on the corporate world in a global company. Image: Gomolemo Sedumedi/LinkedIn

Gomolemo is excited to start her corporate career as a People Intern in Communications and Culture. In the post she went on say:

"As I commit to this role, I am looking forward to meeting a different version of myself and growing into the career woman that I have always envisioned myself to be. It is all God's grace."

Take a look at the original post from this driven young lady:

Gomolemo Sedumedi shared a post on LinkedIn about her career opportunity and thanked those who helped her in the job search process. Image: Gomolemo Sedumedi/LinkedIn

The comments were so wholesome and showed that Sedumedi has a supportive bunch of connections.

@James Mbethe said:

"You go girl, all the best my friend on your new role."

@Chris Bongani Dlamini said:

"Congratulations on your new endeavours. Only one way up. You go girl!"

@Phumzile Msiza said:

"Congratulations Gomolemo! Super proud of you!"

@Noxolo Linda said:

"A big congratulations to you Gomolemo Sedumedi. You've always worked hard, continue coming for it all."

"Congrats Sisi”: Mzansi delighted for stunning lady who lands the job 1 hour after interview

In previous news, Briefly News reported in another successful career woman, Nomvula Lubisi Gwepu. Her story is seriously touching Mzansi after she landed a job an hour after attending an interview. The young woman says she is finally employed after many years of struggling and rejection.

The LinkedIn account holder is also receiving congratulatory messages from her peers, who are delighted. The stunning woman also explained that she was teary when writing the post on her professional networking platform.

Nomvula is now praising God for blessing her with a job and encourages her followers to never give up. She wrote on LinkedIn:

“I'm in tears and joy is filled in me after all rejections after all job offers and they disappear. Today is the day of the interview and they offered me a job within an hour after an interview. The Word Of GOD is true and powerful right on time GOD time is always perfect. Dear job hunters, I am a leaving testimony, don't give up, it's coming, this is the month of results new things are born.

"Thank you LinkedIn family and everyone who contributes with CV revamps advice, thank you may GOD bless you all and still praying for those looking for employment and I say #nevergiveup. Mathew 7:7 John 11:40"

Social media users responded to the viral post:

@Isaac Mamoswa said:

“Nomvula Lubisi Gwepu and also remember God said if one remains in Him and His Word, they will ask whatever they need and it will be granted... Congratulations sis wam.”

@Mositi Mamohau said:

"Good is God.”

@Mpho Humphrey said:

“Congratulations Nomvula.”

@Ntombifuthi Mahlaba said:

"Congrats Nomvula.”

@Nombulelo Nomvula said:

“Congratulations sisi.”

@Tinstwalo Mamatlapa said:

“Congratulations madam.”

