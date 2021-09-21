Former Rhythm City actress Mmatema Gavu has shared the exciting news that she and hubby Tshepo Gavu are expanding their family

The baby announcement was shared vieher YouTube channel in a cute baby bump Q&A session and she mentioned she is hoping for a girl

Mmatema posted a maternity shoot she did alongside her sister, who is also expecting, and her comments were flooded with congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mmatema Gavu has announced that her house has had a visit from a stork, who will be bringing them a precious little bundle of joy. The gospel singer is lucky enough to be sharing the journey with her sister.

Mmatema Gavu is pregnant with baby number two alongside her dear sister. Image: @mmatema

Source: Instagram

The former Rhythm City star had mentioned to her fans a couple of times that she wants another child, reports TimesLive. Mmatema said they are at that stage in their marriage where she and Tshepo want kids but this second one will surely be the last.

In the YouTube video, the expectant couple said they are currently waiting to find out the gender of their baby. It is said that dad is hoping for a girl and mom? Well, she is getting used to the idea of potentially being a soccer mom.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mmatema said:

"With our first child, he wanted a girl and I wanted a boy. God gave us a boy. This time around, he wants a girl again. I wouldn’t mind being a soccer mom, I think I’ve been around girls too much and he’s been around boys too much. We already have a name for a girl. I think Ethan would love a baby sister. He’s already over-protective"

The most exciting part about Mmatema's pregnancy is that she gets to do it with her big sister. She took to her Instagram to share a beautiful photo of her and big sis with matching bumps.

The caption read:

"Having a sister is like having a best friend you can never get rid of, some even get pregnant with you at the same time, I am so happy my baby already has a best friend for life It is such a blessing to be sharing this journey with you, sister. Congratulations on your bundle of joy."

Mzansi is overjoyed for the gospel singer, flooding her comments with sweet messages.

@salisaliphotography commented:

"You guys are soooo blessed to travel this journey together. Congratulations."

@ntha8416 added:

"Congratulations to you both, you look like twins, I had to do a double-take."

@kamogelo_morr wrote:

"Look at God. Congratulations guys."

Singer Mmatema pulls pregnancy joke on her hubby: "Are we pregnant?"

Briefly News reported, Singer Mmatema pulled a hilarious pregnancy joke on her hubby, Tshepo Gavu, and his facial expression was priceless.

The singer took to social media recently and posted a teaser of an episode that has been uploaded on her YouTube channel.

In the post the musician shared on Instagram, she speaks about how couples say "we are pregnant" when they are expecting a baby. Her hubby did not waste time and interrupted her. He thought she was talking about them. Gavu pulled a hilarious facial expression and asked:

"We, are we pregnant?"

Mmatema had to calm him down and explain that she was talking about other couples. ZAlebs reported that Mmatema and her hubby are not really pregnant.

Source: Briefly.co.za