Rulani Mokwena Questions Why Lyle Lakay Has Not Been Selected for Bafana Bafana

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena does not understand why Lyle Lakay has not been selected for Bafana Bafana

According to Mokwena, Lakay will fit in well with the style of play that the national football team has currently

The coach was not only making a case for Lakay, but also wonders why his other players are not being chosen

Mamelodi Sundowns full-back Lyle Lakay has had very good performances lately and is still quite young, so coach Rulani Mokwena is wondering why he hasn't been selected for Bafana Bafana.

Lakay is a vital part of Mamelodi Sundowns' starting line-up, so it's a surprise that he hasn't been called up to the national team yet. Mokwena is scratching his head wondering why his star player has not been selected time and time again.

"I watch Bafana games, I watched the entire COSAFA Cup and why do I think Lyle should be in the Bafana team? It is because when I watch Bafana I see Evidence Makgopa and Hlongwane upfront and then I see a right-footed full-back at left-back," said Lakay according to The Citizen.

Mokwena isn't the only one who wants Lakay in the squad. Mosa Lebusa and more of his players should be included in the national team squad, according to him, as Rushine De Reuck, Thapelo Morena, and Mothobi Mvala appear to be insufficient for him.

Without putting any pressure on the Bafana coaches, Mokwena stated that Lakay's form since the start of the season warrants a national team call-up and that all Sundowns players are Bafana material who are ready to be picked according to SowetanLIVE.

"We want our players to be exposed to the national teams. We want our players to represent the national team and that is why we sign the best players in the country," said Mokwena.

Rulani Mokwena breaks down how the Sundowns defence works

Source: Briefly.co.za