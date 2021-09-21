Nando's Has SA in Stitches With Funny Reaction to Man's Post: 'Khumbul'ekhaya'

Everybody's favourite quirky chicken restaurant Nando's again has Mzansi peeps falling off their seats on social media

Their legendary reaction to one man's tweet rendered other users on the bird up unable to contain their laughter

Briefly News dived deep into the comments to bring readers the funniest reactions to the banter

Everybody's favourite quirky chicken restaurant Nando's again has Mzansi peeps falling off their seats on social media.

Their legendary reaction to one man's tweet rendered other users on the bird app unable to contain their laughter.

Everybody's favourite quirky chicken restaurant Nando's again has Mzansi peeps falling off their seats on social media. Image: @sabzsgizo/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

In his tweet, which @NandosSA responded to soon after, @sabzsgizo let the fast-food chain know that he is very much alive and they shouldn't think of it any differently.

"Nando's probably thinks I’m dead. I’m not dead, baby. Ngyeza payday," the man wrote as he looks forward to the proverbial bank notification.

As usual, and not surprisingly, Nando's cooked up a reply of their own before striking back.

The tweet read:

"@sabzsgizo, we already asked Khumbul'ekhaya to help us find you. When you come ka payday, rounda o kene ka kitchen neh?"

This reply sent Mzansi as it attracted more than 2 200 likes and nearly 300 retweets. Social media users rushed to the comments section to share in the humour.

Mzansi sent by funny Twitter exhange

Briefly News dived deep into the comments to bring readers the funniest reactions to the banter.

@bennymos declared:

"Ke tla le ene ne."

@Mathobelasbong reprimanded:

"Bamgabha."

@PediMelanin ventured:

"Front door yona?"

@LesibanaCollins pleaded:

"Can I dive in aswell and get lunch nyana for my birthday."

@phumy_mthembu joked:

"Nando’s do better. Thuli got a buffet."

Nando's SA offers woman free meal after she claims to fall in love

In related funny news, Briefly News previously reported that Nando's had Mzansi laughing after sliding into one local woman's timeline.

The fast-food giant promised the lucky girl a free meal after she claimed to be falling in love with the restaurant's cooking.

Heading online, the Twitter thread started when @Sindile_N shared her feelings for Nando's. The restaurant quickly replied with this cheeky tweet:

"Beke le beke ke Nando's Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes - We fixed it for you, mara take 2 for baizing! Take another 2 for being a gone girl!" @NandosSA wrote.

Source: Briefly.co.za