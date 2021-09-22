Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has just bagged the 2021 Global Goalkeeper Award

The prestigious accolade recognises a leader who has contributed significantly to global sustainable development goals

Through her advocacy work, the Former UN Director of Women has been able to raise a remarkable R539 billion for women's causes

Former UN under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, is being recognized for her incredible work. She has been named this year’s recipient of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 2021 Global Goalkeeper Award.

The former member of Parliament is being recognised for helping to create the Generation Equality Forum. Through her work, Mlambo-Ngcuka was able to mobilize a historic $40 billion (R539 billion) to drive real-world change for women and girls, The Gates Foundation reports.

She's also being honoured for her persistent fight against gender equality and her relentless pursuit to address the Covid-19 pandemic and the disparities the crisis has created in the lives of women, The Citizen reports.

“By shining a light on the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on women and girls, Mlambo-Ngcuka has ensured that global and local efforts to battle Covid-19 must take into account the acute disparities they face,” said Melinda French-Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Meet Africa's 1st female dredge master & global navigator, Captain Londy Ngcobo

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that NPO, Women Power Africa, honoured the remarkable Captain Londy Ngcobo after she became the first female Dredge Master and Global Ship Navigator in Africa. On its LinkedIn page, the organisation spoke proudly about all her accomplishments and her many talents.

Not only is the Captain breaking conventions and living life with no limitations, she is also an inspiration to women everywhere as the founder of the shipping consulting firm, Global Maritime Youth and CEO of Womaritime Experts.

When Londy is not at the helm of maritime cutting-edge developments, she is busy taking on many other roles as a businesswoman, global speaker, conference facilitator and women and youth activist in transport.

This master of many trades is so respected and loved in her field, her coworkers titled her The Blackmermaid.

The post summarised her talents;

"This black excellence award-winning woman in scarce skills serves on various boards in the transport sector and influential organisations within leadership, women and youth spheres.

Women Power Africa shared the post with over 100k followers. And as expected, it received plenty of attention and warm messages of congratulations.

Let's dig into some of the comments:

@Farai Madzegwara said:

"That hair. Wearing your crown like you own it. Keep it up Captain Londy!"

@Eby Aka said:

"Congratulations Captain Ngcobo. We count you as the number one leading in the deep blue oceans. We are hungry to count more. But we know your voice is out there too, empowering many to follow. And they will. We know how strong our sisters are on the motherland.

"And we have no doubt, soon, you will no longer be alone out there fighting the blue waves. We are so proud you, and we love you so much. Cheers to you for an outstanding job . Stay much blessed our great number one. We celebrate you here."

@Lufuno Phiriga said:

"Go on my captain and bring those boys and girls onboard. Help them realise their dreams. Congrats."

@Alex Mbonye said:

"Congratulations Captain Londy. I admire your achievements."

As the name suggests, Women Power Africa is passionate about women empowerment throughout the continent of Africa. It is an initiative by Valentine Zoza & Zoza Communications and profiles and celebrates inspiring African female leaders.

