A lady, Tima Ambali, has said she is confused after a guy dropped his business card instead of asking for her contact

Tima's revelation stirred massive reactions on social media as people said that ladies should also learn to place the first call

There were people who were, however, of the opinion that the man only wanted business and not to date

A young lady and social media influencer, Tima Ambali, has in a short video posed a serious question to her followers.

The lady said she was left confused when a man she vibed with only dropped her a business card instead of getting her contacts.

Tima Ambali is wondering why he did not get her contact. Photo source: @talkwithtima

What should I do?

After narrating her ordeal, the young lady asked people for advice. She said she really does not know what to do with the card.

Watch the video below:

The video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram has gathered over 600 comments and thousands of views at the time of writing this report.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

miss_eddyjames said:

"Dollar is high and this is what is disturbing y’all."

b.u.k.i.e.o.l.a said:

"Give me the card let me call him on your behalf."

omahhh__xx said:

"If you give me your card to call You the thing fit no follow me reach house you dey mad."

ejir0 said:

"Girls ehhhn what’s wrong if u call him.... mtchew."

afam_themovieplug said:

"Na business him dey find. If na relationship he for collect number! DO NOT CALL HIM! Dude dey ment!"

