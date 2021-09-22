“Goals Galore”: Golden Arrows Draw With AmaZulu in Electrifying Encounter

A thrilling match between AmaZulu and the Golden Arrows resulted in a draw despite being rich in goals

Each side scored two goals apiece but was unable to get the better of each other in a match that was described as thrilling

The electrifying match drew quite a bit of attention on social media with fans taking to the internet to react to the KZN derby

Despite both teams performing well, neither the Golden Arrows nor AmaZulu could get the upper hand.

Both teams scored two goals each in an electrifying match that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Neither team got the upper hand despite a game that was rich in goals. Photo credit: @goldenarrowsfc1, @AmaZuluFootball

Source: Twitter

Golden Arrows are eighth on the log after winning one match, drawing one and losing one.

Benni McCarthy's team are currently wallowing at 14th place after only managing to score two points. Last season they finished as runner-up which means they have a steep hill to climb.

Fans react to the electrifying match

@ShakesRampedi:

"Can't believe I missed the #KZNDerby between Golden Arrows and AmaZulu.

Seems like it was a thriller and will definitely miss most of the Maritzburg United v Marumo Gallants game.

Unfortunately, no reviews from me today, work has been heavy on me."

@ndamane_vusi:

"Now this is what we call a derby match Face screaming in fearFire #Kznderby #DStvPrem #DSTVPREMIERSHIP."

@Thabo25381210:

"AmaZulu will put Benni on special leave before the end of the year. Iron Duke doesn't have time for nonsense!"

@prophilani:

"Golden Arrows have conceded an average 2 goals per match in the Dstv Prem. this season. A total of 8 goals in 4 matches.

Seema needs a formula to stop leaking them as he knows how to score them (7)."

