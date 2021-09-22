Teko Modise Makes Remarkable Return to Mamelodi Sundowns as Club Ambassador

Mamelodi Sundowns have decided to give their former player Teko Modise a new role at the club as the ambassador

Modise will be handling the role alongside Tiyani Mabunda, who recently retired from the beautiful game

The former footballer is excited to start his new position and hopes that he will help in growing the Sundowns brand

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi football legend Teko Modise has a new duty and it's not in sports media. Modise has made a remarkable return to Mamelodi Sundowns and has been given the position as an ambassador alongside Tiyani Mabunda.

The former footballer never thought that he would return to the club but he's honoured to be back. The news was announced in Mamelodi Sundowns' new club magazine which was launched recently.

Teko Modise is back at Mamelodi Sundowns and has been given the task of being an ambassador. Image: @Boromo_M

Source: Twitter

"To be back here is something that I thought would never happen. I have won trophies with the club and have memories here with all the superstars I played with," said Modise to Sundowns magazine.

“I am very honoured and humbled to be back, everyone knows what I achieved with the club," he said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Modise feels confident that Sundowns fans will be super excited for his return. The goal is to make the club relatable to the fans and he feels like that's what they are doing by bringing him back.

“Being back as a brand ambassador is an exciting journey. The supporters are always thrilled when they can identify with a personality that can relate to them,” said Modise.

Teko Modise also wants to contribute to making the Sundowns brand even bigger. He can't wait to get started with his new duties.

"I can’t wait to go out to further amplify the brand of the club to make sure we keep dominating, not only on the field but in all spaces," he said.

Tiyani Mabunda returns to Mamelodi Sundowns as club ambassador

Briefly News previously reported that Tiyani Mabunda has made a spectacular return to Chloorkop to take up a new job as club ambassador just three days after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mabunda, 33, announced his tearful resignation from the club earlier this week following eight tremendously successful seasons in which he won five league titles and the CAF Champions League, among other accolades.

“For me, to be the ambassador of Mamelodi Sundowns is a great honour because they have recognised my efforts and they have given me an opportunity to carry on with what has been initiated,” said Mabunda.

Source: Briefly.co.za