Somizi is not about that waking up and taking phone calls life, our guy like to take his morning easy and for himself

Heading to social media to discuss the matter, Somizi made it clear that he does not answer calls before 9am

Fans took to the comment section of Somizi’s post to share their views and it looks like Somgaga has a valid point

Mzansi media personality Somizi Mhlongo is not about to take your call at the crack of dawn. People need to know their boundaries.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has shared some of his personal rules regarding phone etiquette and answering calls. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with another one of his informative posts, Somizi made it known that he does not attend to phone calls before nine in the morning, reported TimesLIVE. Your guy needs his me time.

In his clip, Somizi explained that if it is an emergency, you need to call and text, otherwise you are on your own, baba! Some people need to learn boundaries and gauge whether it is an appropriate time for what they want to communicate.

“Guys, I forever have an issue with this: don’t call me early in the morning before 9am. I don’t care who you are, don’t call me before 9am, please.

“Do not call me before 9 o’clock unless it’s an emergency. Like honestly? It is an emergency and we know each other on that level and if it is an emergency, call once and then text. Do you understand? Text, because I am not going to answer your call, unfortunately."

Somizi posted:

Somizi asked peeps what their take on the matter is, and they took to the comment section to share their views.

@tlhogi770 is not about the being woken up life:

“Ish... and it's not nice being woken up...while sleeping bathong... beauty sleep bagaetsho.”

@mikatekopet123 video calls are another thing:

“Video calls are worst, you must warn me first.”

@louloumakubalo is with Somizi on this one:

“Yhuuu feel exactly the same here… I like the part ye phone which moves… 'qwing qwing qwing' to your ear.”

@relebohile_makosholo had a good laugh:

“I wonder who called you before 9, hope they got the message.”

