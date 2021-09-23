Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo has shared some valuable advice with her followers about learning not to take the opinions of others to heart

The actress warned peeps not to let negative commentary get in the way of them thriving and reaching their full potential

Followers are in agreement with Thembisa's words of wisdom and taking to the comments to let her know that she has been heard

Thembisa Nxumalo stays real with her followers while spreading good vibes and sharing some noteworthy advice. Her most recent tip is not to be let the haters get you down.

Thembisa Nxumalo has shared some words of wisdom with her followers. Image: @thembisamdoda

Source: Instagram

Thembisa still manages to be a beacon of light for many despite her own difficulties in life, reports TimesLive. The actress battled Covid-19 not so long ago and is reported to feel grateful to be alive after experiencing the worst of the virus.

The TV presenter took to Twitter to remind peeps to focus on the good things that are happening for them instead of paying more attention to what others have to say about them. Thembisa wrote:

"Please don’t internalise what people say about you. You have so much to do, and so much to accomplish, without distracting yourself with people who take time off from their own lives. That tells you all you need to know."

Tweeps resonated with Thembisa's words and took to the comments to agree.

@NokwaziNomkhosi wrote:

"Yeah that's true."

