Johan van Wyk has just become the first South African to receive a world-first mechanical heart

The incredible surgery was performed at Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital (NCBMH) in Cape Town

The young dad, aged 38, was diagnosed with a heart condition nearly 10 years ago but says the tech has helped him regain his strength

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Johan van Wyk made history as the first South African ever to receive a state-of-the-art mechanical heart device implanted in his chest. Almost 10 years after being diagnosed with heart failure at the tender age of only 29, the loving father is regaining his strength after years spent dealing with his heart condition.

Johan van Wyk has just become the first South African to receive a world-first mechanical heart. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

With no donor heart available for the life-saving transplant he desperately needed, the van Wyk family turned to doctors at Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital (NCBMH) in Cape Town. There, world-renowned Dr Koen assisted by cardiac surgeon Dr Loven Moodley operated and inserted a tiny device, known as the Abbot HeartMate 3™ LVAD left ventricular assist device, next to Johan’s heart on 18 June.

Opening up about the matter, Johan van Wyk shares that a few sacrifices have had to be made for his new life with his tiny chest companion.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

But for Johan, it's a chance to get back to doing all the things he loved to do before his condition surfaced, like hiking and playing with his children.

“The device is electrical and I can’t get it wet, so I can’t bath or swim, but this is a small compromise that is giving me the chance to have a new life. I have more energy, and I’m starting to notice I can do things again that my body just couldn’t manage previously," he said.

Many react as anonymous man walks in the hospital pays for bills of patients

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that an unknown Ghanaian man appears to have won the hearts of many after a post about his recent generous act surfaces online.

The post was sighted by Briefly News and shared by @dela_the_inker on Twitter who according to his profile information is a medical doctor recounted that a complete stranger came to his hospital, walked into one of the wards and said he would like to pay for the hospital bills of five patients.

@dela_the_inker shared that the anonymous man after completing payments was asked for his name and contacts and he refused to give them out.

The hospital in an attempt to thank him for his act of kindness was quickly asked by the man to stop.

He said they should not thank him and that it is God who deserves all the thanks.

Today a complete stranger walks into the ward and said he wanted to pay the bills of 5 patients ... he wouldn’t leave his name or number ... he just pays and leaves and says “don’t thank me”, "let’s thank God"

Netizens who saw the post had a lot to say about it.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below;

@ArikeBest commented:

Do good and get away from the scene. I like it better that way jare. No trace, no identity, no cameras, just you and your maker; the God that sees us in our secret places.

From @lovemesame_ido:

When people see the good things u do for others or when u secretly help others doesn’t change the focus, it should just come from your heart and not cos u want public glory. Jesus gave his apples to the beggar in public, not in secret, it comes from how u deem it in ur heart

@DelaWalker3 replied:

That is a clear definition of humanitarian right there! God bless such a kind soul

@Alvinochola wrote:

Its called Kingdom Building.Where rust and moths cant destroy his treasures.

Source: Briefly.co.za