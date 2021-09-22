A man appears to have won many Ghanaians over as he offers to pay for the bills of some sick individuals at the hospital

The post sighted by Briefly News narrates that, the unknown man just walked into the hospital and requested to pay for the bills of five patients

Netizens have not held back their praises after coming across the unidentified man's pure act of kindness

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An unknown Ghanaian man appears to have won the hearts of many after a post about his recent generous act surfaces online.

The post sighted by Briefly News shared by @dela_the_inker on Twitter who according to his profile information is a medical doctor recounted that a complete stranger came to his hospital, walked into one of the wards and said he would like to pay for the hospital bills of five patients.

@dela_the_inker shared that the anonymous man after completing payments was asked for his name and contacts and he refused to give them out.

Many React as Ghanaian man Walks in Hospital Pays for Bills of Patents and Leave Without his name or Number Photo credit: cgdeaw, Михаил Руденко/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The hospital in an attempt to thank him for his act of kindness was quickly asked by the man to stop.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He said they should not thank him and that it is God who deserves all the thanks.

Today a complete stranger walks into the ward and said he wanted to pay the bills of 5 patients ... he wouldn’t leave his name or number ... he just pays and leaves and says “don’t thank me”, "let’s thank God"

Netizens who saw the post had a lot to say about it.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below;

@ArikeBest commented:

Do good and get away from the scene. I like it better that way jare. No trace, no identity, no cameras, just you and your maker; the God that sees us in our secret places.

From @lovemesame_ido:

When people see the good things u do for others or when u secretly help others doesn’t change the focus, it should just come from your heart and not cos u want public glory. Jesus gave his apples to the beggar in public, not in secret, it comes from how u deem it in ur heart

@DelaWalker3 replied:

That is a clear definition of humanitarian right there! God bless such a kind soul

@Alvinochola wrote:

Its called Kingdom Building.Where rust and moths cant destroy his treasures.

Briefly News earlier reported that a man has earned the admiration of internet users as he treated a poor stranger kindly on a train.

In the short video shared on LinkedIn by Rakshith Maben, the unidentified man noticed a stranger aboard the train without a shirt on.

The man approached the stranger and surprisingly pulled off his shirt and wore it on the poor fellow.

The kind man then went back to his seat and returned to wear the stranger his cap.

Source: Briefly.co.za