Buzz

Romantic: Couple Recreates Their First Date After 6 Months Together, Shares Sweet Post

by  Tshepiso Mametela
  • A couple that's been dating for six months has set some serious couple goals for Mzansi
  • The pair served up the couple goals courtesy of a photo dump in which they celebrate their blossoming romance
  • Briefly News jumped into the comments to bring readers all the reactions to the beautiful post

A lovely couple is giving Mzansi all the right feels courtesy of the snaps they shared of their lovely "baecation" on social media.

A Twitter user @lia_mole let Mzansi in on her blossoming romance of six months with the loveliest photo dump imaginable.

Romantic: Couple Recreates Their First Date After 6 Months Together, Shares Sweet Post
A couple has taken to social media to celebrate their sixth month anniversary. Image: @lia_mole.
Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"Not us recreating our first date six months later. Check pinned tweet."

The photos show the pair enjoying an ocean picnic that's to die for and a sumptuous meal at a classy restaurant.

Not to anyone's surprise, the tweet set tongues wagging on social media as the two served up some serious couple goals. The post attracted nearly 4 000 likes and 300 retweets.

Mzansi inspired by couple's sweet romance

Briefly News took a look at the comments from other Mzansi users on the social networking platform.

@Mmathap93803587 praised:

"I see the mjolo weight also. Love is beautiful."

@KS_Nicholson said:

"I’m curious to know you’re full name, ngathi lihle."

@FionaFeefhy reacted:

"Is it just me or a few 'dating kilos' were gained."

@amanda_dimba wrote:

"Cute."

@lindzmlangeni added:

"Beautiful."

Woman toasts to committed relationship of 17 years with hubby, Mzansi inspired

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a woman is the toast of social media after she raised a glass to her beautiful relationship of 17 years, 11 of which she has been married to her husband.

Taking to Twitter, @mabasa_bulelwa shared a heartwarming dedication about Mr Right, showering him with sweet sentiments much to the admiration of other users of the microblogging and social networking service.

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of the lovely pair sitting at a table and sharing in a sweet moment over a bottle of champagne.

The tweet read:

"17 years of dating, 11 of holy matrimony and four kids later: I still get a goofy smile on my face when he enters the door and when I open my eyes in the morning.
"Having a committed partner and a happy marriage is truly underrated. Every storm I've weathered with this man on my side."

Source: Briefly.co.za

