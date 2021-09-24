A couple that's been dating for six months has set some serious couple goals for Mzansi

The pair served up the couple goals courtesy of a photo dump in which they celebrate their blossoming romance

A lovely couple is giving Mzansi all the right feels courtesy of the snaps they shared of their lovely "baecation" on social media.

A Twitter user @lia_mole let Mzansi in on her blossoming romance of six months with the loveliest photo dump imaginable.

A couple has taken to social media to celebrate their sixth month anniversary. Image: @lia_mole.

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"Not us recreating our first date six months later. Check pinned tweet."

The photos show the pair enjoying an ocean picnic that's to die for and a sumptuous meal at a classy restaurant.

Not to anyone's surprise, the tweet set tongues wagging on social media as the two served up some serious couple goals. The post attracted nearly 4 000 likes and 300 retweets.

Mzansi inspired by couple's sweet romance

Briefly News took a look at the comments from other Mzansi users on the social networking platform.

@Mmathap93803587 praised:

"I see the mjolo weight also. Love is beautiful."

@KS_Nicholson said:

"I’m curious to know you’re full name, ngathi lihle."

@FionaFeefhy reacted:

"Is it just me or a few 'dating kilos' were gained."

@amanda_dimba wrote:

"Cute."

@lindzmlangeni added:

"Beautiful."

