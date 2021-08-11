Woman Toasts to Committed Relationship of 17 Years With Hubby, Mzansi Inspired

A woman has shared her experience of being in a relationship that has lasted 17 years with her husband of 11 years on social media

The post garnered a massive response online as other social media users gushed at the marital bliss shared between the two

@mabasa_bulelwa praised her significant other, with whom she shares four children, for always being there through every experience

A woman is the toast of social media after she raised a glass to her beautiful relationship of 17 years, 11 of which she has been married to her husband.

Taking to Twitter, @mabasa_bulelwa shared a heartwarming dedication about Mr Right, showering him with sweet sentiments much to the admiration of other users of the microblogging and social networking service.

A social media user has shared her experience of being in a 17-year relationship with her husband of 11 years. Image: @mabasa_bulelwa/ Twitter.

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of the lovely pair sitting at a table together and sharing in a sweet moment over glasses of champagne. The tweet read:

"17 yrs of dating, 11 of holy matrimony and four kids later: I still get a goofy smile on my face when he enters the door and when I open my eyes in the morning.

"Having a committed partner and a happy marriage is truly underrated. Every storm I've weathered with this man on my side."

Saffas react en masse as 'perfect love' is put on full display

Undeniably, the tweet caused a raucous on Twitter as smitten Saffas rushed to share congratulatory messages on the pair's perfect love connection.

A user, @Mario_Molapo wrote:

"This is a beautiful testimony [my sister]. I hope you inspire more ladies because I'm truly inspired by your husband. Keep it up. Love is beautiful."

Another user, @cdoubleyouwhy, who was sceptical of the idea of true love, shared:

"Thank you for giving marriage good PR because sisay'funa (we want to) but eyyyyy."

@lala_202929 added:

"So inspiring to see something positive about marriage in these streets for a change."

@bulelamgobozi noted a tad about her own experience of marriage. She said:

"It’s so precious what you and Arthur have, Bulie. I know that goofy teenage feeling all too well, my friend. Blessings to the Mabasa’s."

