A man on TikTok showed people how they can enter the Information Technology space through various internships

The man shared a look at the various programs with big corporations that are available in 2026

Many people were inspired as they reacted to the opportunities that the man shared in a viral TikTok video

A TikTokker put people onto various internship programs for those interested in IT. The man shared a list of various companies with internships in 2026.

The video of the man sharing an internship received thousands of likes from professional hopefuls. Many commented on the video to get started on a potential career path.

In a video on TikTok, @school_of_it posted that there were various internships in IT that were available for 2026. He said the programs would be a starting point to enter the IT space and included various major companies. Some of the biggest included an internship with Vodacom and Investec. Vodacom's internship is for 1 February and 1 March 2026. Vodacom is a leader in telecommunications, making its IT internship highly prestigious for those interested in network infrastructure. Applications reopen in June 2026 for the 2027 Vodacom internship.

Investec, a prominent international banking and wealth management group that operates primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom, offers a graduate opportunity. Investec has a Tech graduate programme, among other opportunities and scholarships. The Entelect Graduate Programme is a Bootcamp for newbies in software engineering. Entelect is a leading end-to-end software engineering and solutions company founded in 2001 in South Africa. Unlike many traditional firms, it was built by engineers, for engineers, and has grown into a global presence. Applications open in January and close at the end of November 2026.

The TikTokker with information about breaking into IT also shared tips on how they would help someone focus on specific skills in the sector. He said internships help with experience, but he prefers junior roles and freelancing for aspiring IT professionals. This way, it is worthwhile when acquiring experience. Watch the video of the man below:

South Africa eager for internship information

Many people commented in appreciation of @school_of_it for sharing information about IT internships. Online users flooded the comment section with questions about more opportunities. Most of the graduate programmes require a completed degree in Information Technology, Information Systems, or Computer Science.

Specialised majors include software development/ engineering, cybersecurity, data science and others. The internship programmes also require high-quality academic results from graduates. Finding an IT internship requires averages in the 60s on an academic transcript.

