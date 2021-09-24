A Mzansi woman is celebrating how the man upstairs has come through for her as she celebrates her stars aligning

A Twitter user, @Sandi_Mbatha, made it known to the world that she has landed her dream job, and to top it off, in a new city

Mzansi was full of praise as the tweet attracted nearly 13 000 likes and almost 200 comments

Is it just not amazing when it all comes together like that perfect ensemble at a theatre production? Mzansi does, courtesy of one woman's story of how she's recently had her dreams come true.

Taking to social media a Twitter user, @Sandi_Mbatha, made it her business to tell the world that her stars have aligned in the most unimaginable way.

A Mzansi stunner has seen her dreams coming together in a big way. Image: @Sandi_Mbatha/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The tweet read:

"I got a job in my field of study & in a new city. Thank you, God."

The inspirational post drew a huge positive appraisal from other Mzansi social media users, who banded together to celebrate her achievements.

The tweet attracted nearly 13 000 likes and, respectively, almost 800 retweets and 200 comments.

Mzansi loves it when dreams come true

Briefly News went into the comments to bring readers all the positive reactions to the tweet.

@TheKhanya said:

"To top it off, wavele wamuhle ufuthi usebenza into oyifundele."

@khotsona wrote:

"For your working environment to be healthy and more wins. Congratulations, mama."

@Seni_Mkhize added:

"Don't cry, you worked hard for it and came to your side. Congrats, you go girl."

@Boipelo__Kekana praised:

"Congratulations. This is the kind of content I signed up for."

@AngelineDikoko offered:

"Please tell your God gore I'd like the same tlhe. Congratulations."

