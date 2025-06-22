Judge Nathan Erasmus is to decide whether Lourencia Lombaard will be granted indemnity for her role in Joslin Smith's disappearance

Lombaard was painted out to be an unreliable witness by the lawyers for Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn

If she is not granted indemnity, the case will be referred back to the Director of Public Prosecutions to decide how to proceed

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Joslin Smith Trial: Judge Erasmus Still to Decide if Lourencia Lombaard Is Granted Indemnity or Not

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – Lourencia Lombaard still does not know whether she’s a free woman or not.

Lombaard, who was one of the people originally arrested in connection with the disappearance of Joslin Smith, later turned State witness and testified against Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn.

As a State witness, Lombaard could be granted indemnity for the role she played in the disappearance of the Saldanha Bay youngster. Lombaard admitted in court that she knew Kelly’s plans to sell Joslin, but kept quiet originally because she was promised money for her silence.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

National Prosecuting Authority waiting for a court date

With Smith, Appollis and van Rhyn sentenced to life behind bars after they were found guilty of human trafficking, all eyes are now on whether Lombaard will be granted indemnity.

While she did turn State witness, she also earned criticism for her time on the stand, as she was painted out to be an unreliable witness. The defence even alleged that Lombaard and her boyfriend, Ayanda, were responsible for Joslin’s disappearance.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, has now confirmed that they were waiting for a court date for the 204 inquiry. Judge Nathan Erasmus will determine whether the former accused-turned-State-witness should be granted indemnity.

If the judge finds that she was not a credible witness, the case will be referred back to the Director of Public Prosecutions. A decision will then be made on how she will be charged. Judge Erasmus will also have to set a date to hear the defence’s applications for leave to appeal.

Joslin Smith Trial: Judge Erasmus Still to Decide if Lourencia Lombaard Is Granted Indemnity or Not

Source: Getty Images

Lawyers for Smith, van Rhyn and Appollis have filed applications to appeal their convictions and sentences. They were convicted of human trafficking and kidnapping and sentenced to life behind bars for the trafficking and 10 years for the kidnapping.

What you need to know about the Joslin Smith trial

Smith, Appollis, van Rhyn sentenced to life imprisonment

Briefly News also reported that Smith, Appollis and van Rhyn were sentenced to life behind bars.

The trio were found guilty of human trafficking and kidnapping in the Joslin Smith trial.

Judge Nathan Erasmus stated that Smith, Appollis and van Rhyn showed no remorse.

Source: Briefly News