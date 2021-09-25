Ma Winnie: Residents Unhappy After Brandfort Renamed Winnie Mandela

Winnie Mandela has been honoured by renaming the town of Brandfort after her

She was exiled to the town during apartheid and her home has been converted into a museum

Residents are not happy with the change and say that there are more pressing issues to deal with such as service delivery

Winnie Mandela - Late struggle veteran Winnie Mandela has been honoured by officially renaming the town that she was banished to during apartheid.

Not all the residents of the town formally known as Brandfort are happy about the name change.

The Town of Brandfort no longer exists, it is now officially called Winne Mandela. Photo credit: @KaraboKbmags

The sign erected on the 23rd of September has already been defaced by angry residents who believe there are more pressing issues such as service delivery to contend with.

The SABC reported that a ceremony will be held on Sunday to formally celebrate the renaming of the town.

However, residents are not so thrilled. People in the town love Winnie Mandela the name change does nothing to help address the pressing needs of the town. Roads are dotted with potholes, there are service delivery issues and people who are going hungry.

OFM reported that the sign on the R703 route had been vandalised, someone had smeared paint over the sign and scraped off some of the letters.

Social media users react to the renaming of Brandfort

@JacundaM:

"Brandfort people adored Winnie Mandela but what is heartbreaking is how they went about renaming the town @fsgov and @SportArtsCultur they failed to do consultation no public hearings and they appointed the company to change road sign without tender."

@Patriot57705274:

"People of Brandfort in Freestate say they DON'T want their place given new name Winnie Mandela. I agree with them, why new name but no services?? ANC is just good at changing names that's all."

