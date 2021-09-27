A momma named Elizabeth Tyler and her beautiful baby boy have taken social media by storm with their captivating looks

After posting a clip showcasing their mesmerising eyes on her social media, Elizabeth and her boy went viral

People cannot get enough of this momma and her boy’s stunning eyes, they are almost too lit to be true

A stunning momma and her gorgeous baby boy have broken social media with their mesmerising eyes! Even if you are not an eye person, their ocean irises will have you staring.

Elizabeth Tyler, who goes by the social media handle @_elizabethevan_, and her son have stopped social media in awe of their eyes. (Image: @_elizabethevan_)

Source: Instagram

Elizabeth Tyler, who goes by the social media handle @_elizabethevan_, is a blogger who has gained a large following who are just there for her and her son’s captivating looks. Their condition is a form of heterochromia, a rare genetic 'accident'.

Taking to her multiple social media accounts with snaps and clips of her and her baby boy, Elizabeth has got the world speaking about them. Elizabeth has a whopping 79.6k followers on her Instagram and 62.6k on her TikTok.

A recent clip that Elizabeth posted of her and her son shocking the world by revealing their unique ocean blue and brown eyes has gone viral. How could it not, just look at them!

Here are just some of the comments made by fans who cannot get enough of Elizabeth and her lil man:

@louise.partridge487 said with love:

“Your son is just sooooo stunning!”

@lolalove821 can’t deal:

“Omg, so beautiful, I can’t.”

@turtlelove5 was shook:

“Wow! Unbelievably beautifullllllll eyes!!!!!!!!”

@sofia_metaxas is hooked:

“I’m obsessed with your eyes, they are so cool.”

