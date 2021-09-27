South Africa's ruling party will be launching its manifesto in Tshwane on Monday 27 September

The African National Congress is expected to ask their voters to give them one more chance to improve local governance, according to a political expert

South Africans have taken to social media to weigh in on the ruling party's much-anticipated manifesto

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

PRETORIA - The African National Congress's much-anticipated manifesto launch is set to take place on Monday, 27 September in Tswane as the local government elections are fast approaching.

This comes after the ruling party's biggest opposition groups, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance, launched their manifestos over the weekend.

South Africans are waiting in anticipation for the ANC's manifesto launch on Monday. Image: Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

According to EWN, due to lockdown regulations, only 500 people will be in attendance at Tshwane’s Church Square at 5pm. The ANC aims to take back the City of Tshwane which it lost in the previous elections in 2016.

Expert predicts what the ANC manifesto will promise supporters

Ralph Mathekga, a political analyst, predicts that the ruling party's manifesto will merely make apologies for bad performance over the last five years and beg voters to give the ANC another opportunity.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mathekga says the ANC's campaign will focus on the party admitting that they have made mistakes in the past and hope that voters will give them another to redeem themselves, according to a report by SABC News.

Mathekga says the ruling party has a terrible record when it comes to the mismanagement of municipalities in the country.

South Africans weigh in on ANC's upcoming manifesto launch

Some of the ANC's supporters have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the ruling party's manifesto launch on Monday.

Some people feel that the ANC launching its manifesto a day after the opposition party's is because the ruling party wants to steal ideas. Here's what people had to say:

@CollenGwebu said:

"The ANC is having their election manifesto today. They want to present theirs after the EFF because they want to copy the EFF election manifesto. Pay attention to it today and you will see many similarities. The EFF is the thinking tank of the ANC, just they don't want to admit."

@mahwaila said:

"It’s been 20 years with ANC in charge yet we still have schools with no classrooms and learners sharing textbooks. And you're not even noticing dropout rate increasing."

@gumamey said:

"The #ANC has betrayed its voters over and over again and are addicted to abusing power and looting from the nation. Will people be stupid to vote for them again?"

@TMicholson said:

"The ANC launches its manifesto today. Can anyone tell me one promise they are going to make that they have not promised before. Seriously tell me just one so that I can change my mind not to listen."

ANC workers are losing hope they will ever get paid their salaries

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress employees have been left feeling hopeless after the ruling party informed them earlier this week that they will not be paying their salaries for the month of September.

The ruling party issued a letter to their workers in which they highlighted that the financial problems have not gotten any better and will also have to rely on fundraising and donations to fund their election campaign.

According to a report by The Citizen, the ANC has not been able to pay workers their salaries for the months of July and August. September will make it the third month of non-payment.

Mandla Qwane, an ANC employee, stated the ruling party is yet to inform them about when they will actually be receiving their salaries.

Source: Briefly.co.za