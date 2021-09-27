“She’s One of Us?”: Norma Mngoma Shows Support at EFF Rally, SA Wants Answers

Norma Mngoma showed her face at an EFF rally and pics of her attendance caused an absolute stir online

Economic Freedom Fighter Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi first shared the picture with Mngoma on her Twitter account

The snap had many people convinced Norma is a member of the party and they headed to the comments to share some silly reactions

Norma Mngoma has the internet talking after snaps of her at an EFF rally were shared online. It seems many people assumed she might be an African National Congress supporter given her ex-husband, Malusi Gigaba's ties to the party, but these pics may prove otherwise.

Norma Mngoma has the internet talking after snaps of her at an EFF rally were shared online. Images: @norma.mngoma/Instagram

, National Assembly Member Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi shared a snap with the businesswoman.

"Norma," she captioned the post along with a bunch of red hearts.

The two influential ladies can be seen embracing one another with big smiles on their faces.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the post below:

@saneleb16 said:

@templet04415057 thing with her except food."

@templet04415057 said:

"Norma yi fighter kanti."

@Mhlonis09392803 said:

"I have a huge crush on this noma mngoma can you guys please hook us up Ave ngiyihalela lengane."

@mokabah said:

"One of the beneficiaries of the #Guptas looting."

@SihleGeneral10 said:

"Kanti uNorma is part of us?"

Hebanna: Norma Mngoma's former friend Zari Hassan threatens to "strip" her

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that it seems it doesn’t rain but pours for Norma Mngoma following reports that her former friend, Zari Hassan, is threatening to expose her. The embattled former Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba’s wife is said to be all about gossip.

Gigaba’s estranged former wife was speaking to social media influencer Lasizwe Dambuza via his YouTube channel, Drink or Tell the Truth. Mngoma touched on her relationship with Hassan and her remarks have attracted spicy reactions from the stunner.

The famous socialite, dubbed the 'Boss Lady', took to social media to air her views as a reaction to the video, suggesting her former friend is fake.

Norma Mngoma speaks about her relationship with Zari Hassan

According to ZAlebs, Hassan is said to have threatened Mngoma that she will expose her, saying she would spill the beans on their relations and more on their private life. Lasizwe asked Mngoma:

"You were once friends with Zari Hassan (@Zarithebosslady), why are you not friends any more? what happened?”

In her response, Mngoma recounted the details of her friendship with the stunning Hassan and how it ended, accusing her ex-BFF of being unfaithful. She said:

“I didn’t feel the need to ask her because I don’t want a friend who is honest only in my presence but in my absence you’re not. I’ve never said anything to her until today."

Zari Hassan threatens Norma Mngoma: “I’ll strip you naked”

Taking to her Instagram page, Hassan has shared her side of the story and alleges that her former friend was all about gossip. She is quoted:

"Every time I tagged you, you got excited when you got followers like a kid in a candy store. The real reason behind my break-up with you was more than what your gossiping about TV clout. I’m the last person you want to provoke, Norma.

"I will expose you. I’ll strip you naked. Don’t come for me unless if I have called for you. Your ex-husband will be shocked if he was married to a magosha or a wife. Come slow, sis, I don’t do drama. I burnt that building. I no longer live there. Peace.”

At the same time, Mngoma was quoted by The Citizen saying she never cheated on her estranged ex-hubby with a guy working for the SABC. She said:

“I wish I had. Not really a relationship… But, we are warming up to each other and we’re going to date."

