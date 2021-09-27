US rapper Doja Cat has called for immediate action to end hunger on the continent of Africa

The talented musician is half South African as her father is popular Sarafina actor Dumisani Dlamini

The Kiss Me More hitmaker told her followers on social media that Africa is experiencing a hunger crisis due to Covid-19

US rapper Doja Cat took to social media recently to share her thoughts on the hunger crisis on the continent of Africa. The star is SA-born Sarafina actor Dumisani Dlamini's daughter.

Doja Cat has called for action to end hunger on the African continent. Image: @dojacat

Source: Instagram

Doja used her influence on social media to highlight hunger problems in Africa. The artist is one of the biggest female rappers in the world currently and most of her fans praised her for showing love to the continent that her father currently live on.

She took to Twitter at the weekend and pleaded with companies and those who are rich to help the struggling people of Africa. According to TimesLIVE, she wrote:

"Some of my fans may not know this: I'm half South African, specifically from Durban, and the continent of Africa is experiencing a devastating hunger crisis."

According to the publication, the Kiss Me More hitmaker urged her followers to "take action" by writing to the chair of the G20 to urge member countries to take action as part of an initiative by Global Citizen.

Doja Cat's fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

@mialuvsdoja said:

"We love a Queen that uses her platform for things that matter."

@0_hazeman wrote:

"Humans have greed, a serious problem that will not go away as long as there is a mechanism to make money from hunger."

@MilAGritosRev commented:

"I can't believe what Africa has been through since forever. Latin America is broken too and I'm so sad because people are homeless, I was almost broke last year."

@dojasgallery wrote:

"Thank you for spreading awareness ILYSM."

@glossnaked added:

"TYSM for taking action and spreading awareness about these issues, we love you Doja."

Doja Cat claims she has never met dad Dumisani Dlamini

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Doja Cat revealed that she has never met her father - South African actor Dumisani Dlamini.

The US rapper revealed the news to veteran actress Whoopi Goldberg, who shared a movie set with Dumisani back in 1993. He played the character of Crocodile on Mzansi movie Sarafina. Whoopi portrayed the character of a teacher, Miss Masombula, on the same movie.

The Mooo! hitmaker met Whoopi backstage at one of her concerts. She introduced herself as the daughter of Dumisani to Whoopi. Her mother is Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, a Jewish-American artist.

Source: Briefly.co.za