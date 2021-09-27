In the news this week, Briefly News will be looking at the three major stories that will be making headlines. From the former police officer who killed her relatives for money, to rumours and news circulating about former President Jacob Zuma.

In addition, Briefly News will also be looking at what political organisations are promising voters ahead of elections.

The three major stories making headlines this week in including the former cop Nomia Rosemary who has been accused of killing her family members and the former President Jacob Zuma. Images: Flicker

1. Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu returns to court

The former police officer from Tembisa Police Station Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu will be returning to the Palm Ridge High Court in Johannesburg to answer questions related to her involvement in the murders of her family members, according to a report by eNCA.

Ndlovu is being accused of murdering her sister, her live-in boyfriend, her niece and nephews to cash in on insurance policies she took out on them. She was caught after attempting to kill her sister Joyce Ndlovu along with her five children.

2. Jacob Zuma allegedly back home in Nkandla

Recent reports have claimed that former President Jacob Zuma has been discharged from an undisclosed hospital where he was getting medical treatment for an illness that is not known to the public.

According to BusinessLIVE, someone from Zuma's camp has confirmed that Msholozi has made his way back home in Nkandla. The unnamed source also stated that Zuma was only returning for a short while before making his way to Johannesburg.

However, according to News24, the Jacob Zuma Foundation is yet to confirm whether he has returned home or not.

3. Political parties launch their election manifestos

As the local government elections are fast approaching, political parties are gearing up to launch their election manifestos and secure votes.

The African National Congress launched its manifestos on Monday in Tshwane while the ruling party's biggest oppositions, the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters officially launched their manifestos over the weekend, reports the Daily Maverick.

