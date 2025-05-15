Despite keeping her private life under wraps, Tina Knowles finally opened up about her divorce from Richard Lawson

Tina shared that she made the decision with a heavy heart, but hasn't lost a night of sleep over it

Her revelation has left many wondering whether the picture-perfect marriage was ever as perfect as it seemed

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter’s mother, Tina Knowles, opened up about her private life in her new memoir, Matriarch.

Tina Knowles opened up about her split from Richard Lawson.

Source: Instagram

She dived into her love life, which she often kept under wraps, leaving many to guess.

Tina Knowles breaks silence on Richard Lawson's divorce

Thanks to her huge social media following, she makes headlines whenever she posts or gets posted.

Tina Knowles is finally opening up about her love life, sharing reasons behind her divorce from ex-husband Richard Lawson.

After 10 years of priceless moments, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter’s mother, Tina Knowles, pulled a shocker when she filed for divorce in 2023.

The two were friends for over three decades before dating. In 2018, Lawson revealed in an interview that he had always admired Tina Knowles.

The 71-year-old shared why she divorced Lawson in her new memoir, Matriarch.

Tina Knowles opened up about her private life in her memoir, Matriarch, sharing personal truths like never before.

Source: Instagram

The book, which was released last month, dives into Tina Knowles' marriage and how she felt her relationship was no longer positive for them.

Tina Knowles acknowledges that despite speaking to her ex-husband about her feelings, she realised it was not working.

According to the book, she realised that she "deserved so much more." The book further notes that Knowles “wanted to be happy.”

At the time, Tina Knowles mentioned that she thought she would never be "cherished, loved, and respected."

Tina Knowles felt pressured to show others they could “find a second chance at love.”

Little is known about Tina Knowles; if she is with someone, she once mentioned it around the time of the release of her book.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the time, she said:

"I am spending time with a friend."

Surprisingly, the month Tina Knowles filed for divorce was the same month Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria, tied the knot in a lavish wedding in New York attended by close family and friends.

Tina Knowles' failed marriages

This was her second divorce after calling it quits with Mathew Knowles. The two married in 1980 but separated in 2011.

Mathew and Tina Knowles share two children, Beyoncé and Solange.

Two years later, her relationship with Lawson went public before the two tied the knot in 2015 in California.

However, in 2023, she filed for divorce, which was finalised a year later. Lawson hasn't talked much about her failed relationship with the media.

Tina Knowles opens up about her battle with cancer

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tina Knowles shared her battle with cancer in her new book.

She confirmed to the media that she was lucky enough to have her diagnosis early.

Tina Knowles revealed that her daughters, including singer Kelly Rowland, supported her during the difficult times.

